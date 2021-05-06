A new place for yard waste: Starting this fall, all grass-clippings, branches will be diverted from the landfill

Prince William County’s state-of-the-art composting facility has been up and running since last fall but hasn’t yet begun processing the bulk of the county’s yard waste. That will change Oct. 1, when the landfill will no longer accept grass clippings, branches or tree trimmings.
Last December, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors changed the county code to keep yard waste from entering the landfill. This means big changes for county residents and private trash haulers who will have to separate yard waste from regular garbage for the first time.
The new regulations did not go into effect immediately to give private trash haulers time to prepare. Once in effect, yard waste collection will run from March through December with an extra two weeks in January for Christmas tree pickup.
The new rules require all county residents and businesses to separate yard waste from trash and place it in biodegradable paper lawn-and-leaf bags or bins labeled “yard waste.” Brush can also be wrapped with twine in bundles less than 6 inches in diameter, four feet in length and weighing fewer than 50 pounds.
Customers may also notice the frequency of garbage pickups changing because the county reduced haulers’ minimum curbside collection to once a week each for trash, recycling and yard waste.
John Poague, CEO of Patriot Disposal, said diverting yard waste from landfills is a nationwide trend, and that Prince William is among the last counties in Northern Virginia to require it.
He said Patriot’s customers in Fairfax County initially complained about not being able to bag yard waste in plastic bags but got the hang of it quickly after drivers left the bags on customers’ lawns with stickers directing residents to re-bag yard waste in paper bags.
While Poague said he believes it is absolutely the right thing to do environmentally, he warns the new rules will “hit people in their pockets,” as trash haulers will pass on the associated costs, including more employees and additional trucks and equipment, to consumers. Patriot is still working out its pricing plan for the fall, Poague said.
Scott MacDonald, recycling manager for Prince William County’s Solid Waste Division, said the yard waste mandate is the “second most significant change in the history of solid waste program, second only to the initiation of the recycling program.”
Removing recyclables from the county’s waste stream diverted about 30% to 35% of waste from the landfill. Similarly, MacDonald said he anticipates that diverting organic materials, initially yard waste, and later food waste, from the landfill will divert another 30% of the county’s waste away from the landfill.
Poague said that number is consistent with what Patriot is seeing from its pickups where yard-waste separation is already required. MacDonald said getting organic matter out of the waste stream will increase the county’s recycling rate, make the county more sustainable, and lengthen the life of the landfill by 15 years to 2080.
The change would not have been possible, however, without substantially boosting the capacity of the county’s composting facility. To do that, the county awarded a 20-year contract to Freestate Farms in 2015 to upgrade its composting facility. As part of a public-private partnership, the county supplied the land and space needed for the facility, and Freestate financed and built an “advanced composting facility,” which opened in September 2020.
Before Freestate’s overhaul, the compost facility was using windrow composting technology, which required a lot of space and time. The yard waste was stretched out in giant rows that took about nine months to compost and maximum capacity was about 30,000 tons a year, MacDonald said.
Now, the facility is ramping up to process about 80,000 tons a year, according to Rich Riedel, Freestate Farms marketing manager.
How it works
Using the latest technology and methods, Freestate shortened the compost processing time to turn yard waste into nutrient-rich compost to only 45 days. Freestate sped up nature’s timetable by carefully managing every detail of the composting process, Riedel said.
First, Freestate shreds the yard waste to prepare the material for “active composting.” It then goes through a “pick line,” where workers remove plastic bags and as many contaminants as possible. Next, Freestate mixes the appropriate ratios of carbon and nitrogen materials with moisture in an industrial-sized mixing bowl.
The material is then moved to one of 14 aerated bunkers where it begins decomposing for about two weeks. After that, the material is transferred to one of 14 corresponding aeration pads where it completes the active composting process in another month. Finally, the compost is sifted and ready for sale.
During the entire advanced composting process, Freestate monitors the temperature of the compost using multiple temperature probes. Using that data, Freestate automatically adjusts the air fed into the compost piles to continuously maintain ideal composting conditions. Freestate also designed its hi-tech system to deal with potential odors using “negative aeration,” which captures smelly emissions and scrubs them through a biofilter. Any natural liquid runoff from decomposition is reused for moisture content.
Riedel explained that the resulting nutrient-rich compost is chock full of microorganisms that benefit soil and feed plants.
“And, as plants pull carbon dioxide out of the air, compost will store the carbon in the soil and help to slow global warming,” he said.
Freestate sells the compost to individuals, landscaping contractors, garden centers, and nurseries, Riedel said. The retail price is $35 per cubic yard.
