‘A lot of people loved this kid’

It was a standing-room-only crowd at Osbourn High School last Friday afternoon, as hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Malikyh Person, a 17-year-old who was killed by accidental gunfire July 10 in his home in the City of Manassas.
They came to mourn and celebrate Malikyh, a rising senior and aspiring rap artist better known to his friends and many fans as “Lil Black.” Another teen, a 17-year-old family friend, was charged July 12 with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death.
On a scorching afternoon in the midst of summer break, teens returned to the City of Manassas’ only high school by the dozens, many wearing T-shirts with Malikyh’s picture and the initials “LLB,” for “long live Black,” or the words, “In Black we trust.”
During the two-hour service, friends and family members told stories about Malikyh’s “goofy” sense of humor, his affection for his friends and relatives and his dreams of someday making it big as a professional rapper or music producer.
During a July 15 interview at the Persons’ Diane Court home, Malikyh’s mother, Danielle Person, said her youngest son had been writing and performing his own rap songs for a little more than a year. For his 17th birthday, she said, she started buying him the recording equipment he needed to launch his own basement studio.
Danielle Person was joined by her older son Kenny, a 19-year-old who recently finished his freshman year at Old Dominion University, as she spoke about Malikyh, whom she called by his childhood nickname, “Ky Ky.”
Rap was clearly her youngest son’s “passion,” Danielle Person said, noting he had just performed at 90 Degrees, a local nightclub, on July 6, and had recently heard from a record label interested in pursuing his music.
But she said she had no idea how many teens followed Malikyh’s music until a quickly organized candlelight vigil on the night of his death drew about 600 teens to Stonewall Park.
“After seeing that, I wanted them to be a part of his homegoing celebration because I know that’s what [Malikyh] would want,” Danielle Person said. “And I wanted to be able to play his music [at the service] … and allow [the teens] to be a part of it.”
“ … Everybody that met him loved him,” she added of Malikyh. “That says a lot. He was a good kid.”
Both Danielle and Kenny Person said Malikyh also loved football, which he played first in the Manassas Sharks youth league and then on teams at Stonewall Jackson and Centreville high schools. His positions were quarterback and then defensive corner. When he transferred to Osbourn High last year, Danielle said she asked him not to play football to focus on his academics.
Still, Malikyh often seemed most interested in his music, his mom said. His nickname, “Lil’ Black,” came from his darker skin color and slight stature – he was just over 6 feet tall but “a skinny mini,” his mom said.
Both said Malikyh had a light-hearted sense of humor and delighted in teasing his family members. Danielle Person said he liked to sneak up behind her and startle her with his loud, deep voice.
“I’d be in the kitchen cooking and he would come behind me and yell in my ear – crazy stuff,” she laughed. “I would say, ‘Ky Ky, I’m going to burn myself! Why would you do that?’ And he was like, ‘Mom, chill out, chill out.’”
“He was a goof troop,” she said.
Demeria: ‘We lost one of ours.’
The memorial service – part somber remembrance, part celebration -- was the last of four gatherings that occurred in the wake of Malikyh’s death.
After the July 10 candlelight vigil, about 60 people gathered at the Jirani coffee house in Old Town Manassas on Tuesday, July 16, for a “teen forum” led by Tony Lewis, a chaplain for the City of Manassas Police Department and pastor of the Light of Life Church.
City of Manassas School Board members Tim Demeria and Robyn Williams attended along with City Councilmember Michelle Davis-Younger. Adult speakers, including friends of the Person family, encouraged the teens to help each other cope with their grief.
“We lost one of ours. I didn’t know him, but I’m so sorry, I wish I had,” Demeria told the teens. “You all have to know that your city and your school are there for you. … Don’t go through this alone.”
Williams said she felt it important that City of Manassas officials show their support to Malikyh’s family and his many friends, most of whom are fellow students at Osbourn High.
“I just felt it was really important to support these kids,” Williams said. “I feel like everybody who goes to our schools is our family. They are part of us. … So many kids are hurting, but they don’t know where to turn.”
Talia Prosper, a 17-year-old rising senior at Osbourn, said she had become friends with Malikyh last year when the two were in a weight-lifting class together. She said he was “goofy” and had a big personality.
“He was literally the life of the party,” she said. “When he walked in, everyone went crazy.”
Her classmates, she said, were still reeling from the news of the shooting and Malikyh’s passing.
“It’s impacted a lot of people, especially on social media,” she said.
Family friend charged
Police have so far said little about the shooting, except that another 17-year-old boy was charged July 12 with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Malikyh’s death.
The shooting is still under investigation, said Officer Sarah Maroney, spokeswoman for the City of Manassas Police Department. Because both the boys are juveniles, privacy laws prohibit authorities from releasing many details about the incident.
During the July 15 interview, Danielle Person said the boy who fired the gun was a close family friend who lives in Washington, D.C., but had spent the last three summers with the Person family.
The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Malikyh and the friend were still awake and hanging out in the basement. Kenny Person said the boys were being kind of loud, so he texted Malikyh to ask them to quiet down.
“I guess he didn’t want to go to sleep, that’s what made him go to the basement in the first place,” Kenny Person said of his younger brother.
The gun used in the shooting was tucked away in the basement. No one suspected the boys would bother it, Danielle Person said.
“I don’t know why he was playing with it. Malikyh don’t play with anyone’s guns. He’s scared about that stuff,” she said. “So, yes, it’s just unfortunate that [the other boy] knew where it was and was playing around with it, thinking it wasn’t loaded.”
Danielle Person said she is “quite sure” the boy is also devastated by Malikyh’s death. “I look at him like my nephew, so it hurts me, too,” she added of the teen. “But, he’s old enough to know better -- to never play with guns.”
‘A lot of people loved this kid’
During the Friday, July 19, memorial service, Lewis gave the eulogy. Noting Malikyh’s musical talents, Lewis affectionately called him “the baddest rapper in Virginia,” as well as “a striver” and “a dreamer.”
“He lost his life way too soon. Way too soon,” Lewis said.
Lewis told the mourners that Malikyh would live on through them and their memories.
“I know he had an impact on this city that most of us could not make,” Lewis said. “He may be gone, but his light is still shining in all of you.”
At the end of the service, a group of teenage pallbearers accompanied Malikyh’s black and silver coffin as it was rolled up the aisle and out of the auditorium.
Someone turned on “Mercedes,” one of Malikyh’s most popular rap songs, and the teens in the audience began to dance and sing along with the music.
Frank Lee, a D.J. and podcaster who works with Manassas teens and local musicians, noted the atmosphere, its mix of sorrow and celebration, was similar to a benefit concert he'd held the night before in Malikyh’s memory.
Lee said he’d been to “a lot of funerals” in the course of his work with at-risk teens -- some the result of gun violence, others due to drug overdoses – but said Malikyh’s stood out.
“This is the toughest one and the most impactful,” Lee said of the memorial service. “A lot of people loved this kid.”
