Only 17 people attended the funeral of Milford “Glen” Cordell, 79, who lived in Vienna and then in Fauquier County before spending his final days at The Wellington at Lake Manassas in Gainesville.
His wife, Carol Cordell, said If it weren’t for COVID-19 there likely would have been more than 200. Cordell coached youth sports in Vienna for more than 40 years and was inducted into the Vienna Baseball Hall of Fame and the Washington Home Plate Club for his contributions to the game.
Cordell moved to the memory care unit at The Wellington at Lake Manassas after suffering two strokes. He first showed symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3 and died exactly one week later.
“On Sunday [May 3], he had a slight fever and his oxygen levels were dropping, but he was eating and doing well, they told me,” Carol Cordell said. “After a day or two, his fever went up to 104 and his oxygen levels kept dropping. “… They transferred him to Prince William [Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center]. He died on May 10.”
Carol Cordell said she hadn’t seen her husband -- except through a window of his room at The Wellington – for two months.
“I would go to see him every day, but when I went there on March 5, the door was locked. They had everything locked down. Only staff members were allowed in. They wouldn’t even let deliveries in,” she said.
She said she visited her husband once a week after that and was able to see him through a window.
“They would open the window a couple of inches so I could talk to him,” she said.
Carol Cordell said she understands her husband caught the virus from a woman in the memory care unit who had symptoms of COVID-19. “She and Glen died the same day,” she said.
The Cordells moved to Casanova, in Fauquier County, four years ago from Vienna.
Although the two strokes had left her husband with significant brain damage, Carol Cordell remembered, “Every time I’d visit, he’d tell me he loved me. The last time I was there he said, ‘Little Carol, I loved her so much.’”
Although Carol Cordell was not able to see her husband before he passed away, her son Greg and his wife Michelle were able to be with him before he died.
Greg Cordell is a deputy sheriff in Fairfax and his wife Michelle works for Giant grocery store. He explained, “We are both out and exposed every day, but Mom was too high-risk.”
Michelle Cordell got the call May 9 from Prince William Hospital asking if there was someone who wanted to come, Greg Cordell said.
“She called me and said, ‘Meet me at the hospital right away so we can say goodbye to your dad.’”
“They met us in the lobby and gave us plastic gowns, N95 masks, a face shield and gloves. They told us there was nothing more they could do for my dad and they were going to lose him,” Greg Cordell recalled.
He said he is grateful he was able to see his father again. “It really helped me, but I felt guilty that my mom and brother and sister didn’t have the opportunity. ... We hadn’t seen him for three months. I was afraid he was confused. My mom had never left his side for 50 years. I didn’t want him to think we’d abandoned him.”
Greg Cordell said his father was not on a ventilator. “He looked comfortable, peaceful.”
He said his father was asleep, but that he told him his family hadn’t abandoned him, that they loved him.
Glen Cordell suffered from diabetes and leukemia. “He hadn’t been himself for a year, since he had the two strokes,” Greg Cordell said. “I told him it was OK to rest, and we knew he’d be in a better place.”
Glen Cordell was an outdoorsman who loved boating, fishing and gardening, and is remembered fondly by those who knew him, his wife said.
Glen Cordell's father was an alcoholic. “But I never saw my dad take a drink. He worked three jobs so that we would have everything we needed. He broke that chain,” Greg Cordell said.
“When we were younger, all the kids wanted to be on his baseball and football teams. He had an amazing work ethic. I don’t know how he found time to work three jobs, and coach all those teams. And he loved his ¼-acre garden.”
Grandson Darien Ashley wrote, “My grandfather was a timeless soul. The type of man that communities have depended upon since time immemorial. His archetype is that of the unconditionally affectionate patriarch who extends his nurturing tenderness to all who surround him.
“… A man is made in his actions, what he continually does, he becomes. It is through this imitation of my grandfather's character that his presence will continue to persist in this realm as his spirit moves to the next.”
Glen Cordell was buried at Brightview Cemetery on May 15, after an hour-long viewing at Moser. His wife said she is glad they were able to hold a funeral.
“I was glad to be able to see him one last time. He looked so peaceful and seemed 30 years younger. It was good for me to be able to get closure.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
