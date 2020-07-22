Tom Osina has never held elected office, but he thinks he’s had some experience that would be useful to the Manassas City Council.
Osina, 67, has lived in the city’s Georgetown South neighborhood for 20 years and serves as treasurer for its homeowners’ association. He is a founding member of Equality Prince William, one of the state’s longest-standing LGBTQ equality groups. He’s also a Virginia native who taught high school English and drama before becoming a radio journalist and eventually launching his own association management firm, Management Options, Inc. He’s also the father of two grown children.
His experience in each of those roles, he says, would allow him to bring a different perspective and “a fresh set of eyes” to the city council dais.
“I haven’t been in government, so I’m going to be looking at things a little bit differently,” Osina said in a recent interview.
Osina, a Democrat, is the only political newcomer running with a slate of Democrats vying for the mayor’s office and three seats on the Manassas City Council this November. Manassas residents will see his name on campaign literature and signs alongside those of incumbent City Councilmembers Mark Wolfe and Pam Sebesky, both of whom are running for re-election, as well as Councilwoman Michelle Davis Younger, who is vying to be the city’s first woman and first African American to win the mayor’s seat.
The four face a slate of Republican candidates, also a mix of incumbents and newcomers, including Councilwoman Teresa Coates-Ellis, who is running for mayor, incumbent Councilman Ian Lovejoy and newcomers Lynn Forkell Greene and Harry Clark.
Osina said living in Georgetown South, a neighborhood of older townhomes along Grant Avenue, has given him a better understanding the city’s working-class residents, many of whom are immigrants and don’t speak English as their first language.
What they need from their city government, he said, are good schools, access to programs that might help them become property owners, which many strive to be, as well as an accessible local government.
“There are people and neighborhoods and communities that are still missing out -- not to take away from what the city government has accomplished so far,” Osina said. “I bring and represent insight from groups that might not have been given a seat at the table.”
Osina said he believes the city council’s recent move to add an “equity and inclusion task force” is a positive step toward making city government more accessible to residents. But he said he’d also like to see the city hire more bilingual staff to ensure a Spanish-speakers can more easily interact with city staff and speak at city council meetings.
Osina also said he’d like the city use its leverage with Comcast to make internet connections better and more affordable, especially as many residents are working from home and helping their kids with online schooling. Like Prince William, the Manassas city schools will begin next year with online instruction.
On BLM, symbols of the Confederacy
Regarding the recent Black Lives Matter protests occurring in Manassas and around the region, Osina said the city needs to examine the local manifestations of systemic racism. But he said he’s not sure what – if anything – should be done about the city’s many references to the Confederacy. As the site of Manassas National Battlefield Park, where the First and Second Battles of Manassas were fought, Manassas is known for its Civil War history. It has a city park named “Stonewall Park” as well as many streets named for Confederate generals.
“There are probably a lot more important issues than the names of the streets. To my knowledge, it hasn’t really come up,” said Osina, who notes that he himself lives on Hood Road, named for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.
“But maybe I’m wrong about that. Maybe that’s a slap in the face to people of color to have to live on Hood Road, and I’m just unaware,” he added. “I’m not going to say it isn’t an issue. It may well be an issue.”
Osina said the city must also review its policing policies and consider whether it’s asking its police department to do too much.
“It’s worth having that conversation. And by having this [equity and inclusion task force], we may identify some things we ought to be looking at. I’ve always been a big believer that I don’t have all the answers, that people elected don’t have all the answers. And I have thought for the longest time that if and when I’m on city council, I would be looking for ways to bring people in to help me come up with ideas.”
On issues such as transportation and schools, Osina said he’s looking for “outside-the-box” solutions to maximize efficiencies while also including as many people as possible in such discussions.
Regarding improvements slated for Grant Avenue, for example, Osina said the city should be doing more to ensure Georgetown South residents’ opinions are considered.
In general, he said, residents are wary of the plan to shrink Grant Avenue from four lanes to two. Osina said he understands the intent of the plan – to make room for a dedicated bike path and give the area a more neighborhood feel – but shares his neighbors’ concerns about traffic and possible the possible gentrification that might result.
“I think the real underlying thing is the concern that people who are not at the upper level of the economic scale, this is happening in their neighborhoods and they feel they are not being listened to,” Osina said.
Regarding the city’s school division, Osina said he wants to see schools well-supported by city tax dollars and believes a good school division is critical to the city’s economic development.
In the past, Manassas has had a revenue-sharing agreement with its school division. There’s not one currently in place, however, because the city council and school board cannot agree on what percent of city tax revenue should be directed toward schools.
Osina said he doesn’t have a set position on the need for a revenue-sharing agreement but believes communication between the city council and school board needs improvement.
Due to the pandemic, he added, schools’ needs will likely change.
“I’m a big believer in, rather than hamstringing everybody, we should look for ways to be flexible and adaptable,” Osina said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.