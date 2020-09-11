After the pandemic shut down the housing market in the spring, it has roared back to life this summer in part because of pent-up demand and low interest rates.
“The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days,” said Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors’ chief economist. “With the sizable shift in remote work, current homeowners are looking for larger homes and this will lead to a secondary level of demand even into 2021.”
Nationally, existing home sales for July rose 24.7%, according to the National Association of Realtors.
In Prince William, sales are up 11.5% in August compared to last August, according to the Realtor Association of Prince William.
“All buyer traffic stopped [in the spring], and with the lack of buyers scheduling showings it was wise to tell sellers to delay the sale of their home,” said Dwayne Moyers, a local realtor with Weichert Realtors. “We started to see buyer traffic come to life in May, and buying and selling hasn't slowed down yet.”
This has been helped by the steady decline of interest rates, and jobs coming back with declining unemployment numbers as state guidelines have loosened workplace restrictions, Moyer said.
On July 1, relocation assignments for government, military and corporate transferees opened after being shut down for months.
“This only added more competition to an already inventory starved region,” Moyers said.
The busy spring real estate market has shifted to the summer months due to COVID-19, according to David Gillis, managing broker for Long and Foster’s Woodbridge branch.
“We are seeing pent-up demand for homes everywhere, including vacation properties,” he said. “Consumers are looking for a second home within driving distance of their primary home, where they can enjoy a new destination and still practice social distancing.
“The combination of historically low interest rates, pent-up demand and low inventory have created a frenzy in the real estate market,” Gillis said.
Although all indicators are that we have a strong housing market, sellers are still slightly hesitant to list their homes due to continued concern about COVID-19, according to Moyers.
Active listings in Prince William County were down 66% in August to 350 compared to 1,004 in August 2019, according to the Realtor Association of Prince William.
“There are some fears of having strangers inside their homes, and the possibility of contamination. Many listing agents are including limited access and prevention instructions to agents showing homes,” Moyers said. “We also hear a lot of sellers holding back from listing their homes because they fear they will not find a home to purchase due to limited inventory.”
“An increasing number of baby boomers aging in place in their current homes is part of what is keeping inventory levels low,” Gillis said. “Additionally, as mortgage interest rates have declined over the past few years, consumers have locked in low a interest rate, causing them to hold on to their homes longer.”
Moyers and Gillis expect the housing demand to continue.
“I think it will take many years for home production to meet the current and future demand of the region,” Moyers said.
Gillis said the pandemic also is impacting where people want to live.
“There’s been a shift in what people are looking for in terms of property type. We are seeing a migration from urban, walkable areas to more rural and suburban environments and beach properties,” Gillis said. “The drastic increase in remote work is making it easier for people to move to a new location, which is helping to drive the market.”
COVID-19 has also changed the way realtors sell houses.
Virtual showings are now part of the normal process of selling a home. Video tours are now a must to replace the portion of buyers who want to reduce their exposure to COVID-19.
When agents host open houses in person, they are only allowing small groups at a time.
Listing agents are requiring masks, gloves, and no-touch policies upon entry to the home. Homes for sale are prepared for showings by having all lights on with doors and cabinets open. Hand sanitizer and wipes are also supplied with instructions to sanitize anything the potential buyer comes into contact during the showing, Moyers said.
“At Long & Foster, the health and safety of our clients is a priority. Our agents are largely utilizing virtual capabilities to handle transactions, and when connecting in person is necessary, they’re practicing the fundamentals of social distancing,” Gillis said.
And more people are now interested in selling their homes. New listings in the county rose by 10.6% in July to 979, up from 885 the previous year, according to the Realtor Association of Prince William.
“Consumers are realizing it’s a good time to sell. With home values appreciating and inventory still so low, now is an ideal time for anyone who wants to sell,” Gillis said.
“Agents are doing a good job educating sellers on now being the best time to sell. With interest from buyers from historically low interest rates, and the economy starting to come back, sellers are now ready to enter the market,” Moyers said.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
Covid aka China flu can't stop the economy.
