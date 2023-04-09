Eisenhower Circle II.jpg

A fire on the fourth floor of the Woodbridge Station Apartments on Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge displaced 48 residents on Friday, April 7. There were no injuries, however, officials said.

Kenmar Drive Dale City fire

Six residents, including three adults and three children, were displaced by a fire in this home in the 13000 block of Kenmar Drive in Dale City.
Vicksburg Court fire in Sudley Manassas_.jpg

Three adults were displaced by a Friday, April 7 fire in this townhome on Vicksburg Court in the Sudley area of Manassas.
Kilbane Road fire in Dale City.jpg

Two adults were displaced in this fire in the 4800 block of Kilbane Road in Dale City on Friday, April 7.
Hamilton Drive fire in Dale City.jpg

A fire in this home on Hamility Drive in Dale City displaced one adult on Friday, April 7.
