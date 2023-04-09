Five fires on Friday and Saturday -- in a Woodbridge apartment complex, two single-family homes and a townhome -- have displaced 60 residents in eastern Prince William County and Manassas, according to fire and rescue officials.
The bulk of the displaced residents – 48 – were impacted by a late Friday afternoon fire at the Woodbridge Station Apartments in on Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge.
Four of the fires happened in a span of less than one hour on Friday, April 7 and made for a very busy afternoon for Prince William County firefighters.
There were no injuries in any of the fires, however, according to Prince William County’s Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
“Very satisfying to report, there were no injuries reported from these ... major fire incidents,” Smolsky said. “A very special thanks for the American Red Cross who responded and assisted residents in all (of the) incidents. Through their efforts, all of those displaced were afforded assistance in their time of need.”
The fires are still under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office. One was caused by a cooking mishap, while another was sparked by a space heater. All structures have been declared unsafe to occupy, Smolsky said.
Here’s what is known so far:
Woodbridge Station Apartments on Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge
A total 48 residents were displaced from 14 apartments at the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle when a fire broke out on the fourth floor at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, April 7, the release said.
Crews arrived with heavy fire on the fourth floor. The fire marshal’s office is still the investigating the cause of the fire.
The apartments were not built with sprinkler protection, the release said.
“Had that been the case, damage would have been much less,” Smolsky said in the release.
Kenmar Drive in Dale City
Six people, including three adults and three children, were displaced Saturday evening by a fire that started in the garage of a single-family home in the 13000 block of Kenmar Drive in Dale City.
Crews were called to the fire at 6:42 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire conditions to the rear of the home, Smolsky said.
All occupants were safely out of the structure when firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the home sustained substantial damage. A fire marshal officer determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking in the home’s garage, the release said.
“Kitchen and cooking fires are the leading type of fire causes in residential properties,” the fire marshal’s office said in the release, adding: “Never leave cooking operations unattended.”
Vicksburg Court in the Sudley area of Manassas
Three adults were displaced during a fire reported at 3:49 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at a townhome in the 8800 block of Vicksburg Court in the Sudley area of Manassas.
The home’s exterior sustained moderate damage, and the fire marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental, the release said.
Kilbane Road in Dale City
Two adults were displaced when a fire broke out at a single-family home in the 4800 block of Kilbane Road in Dale City at 4:27 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
The home sustained extensive damage, and the fire marshal’s office has determined the fire to be accidental, the release said.
Hamilton Drive in Dale City
One adult was displaced in a fire reported at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in the 4400 block of Hamilton Drive in Dale City.
The home was extensively damaged. The cause of the fire was combustible materials placed in the vicinity of a space heater, the release said.
