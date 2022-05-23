Three seats are up for grabs on the Manassas City Council this November, and four Democrats are vying for their party’s nominations.
Manassas City Councilmember Ralph Smith is the only Democratic incumbent running for re-election, as his term expires on Dec. 31. Smith was appointed to the council in July 2019 to fill a vacancy and won his seat on the council in a November 2019 special election.
The other two council seats up for re-election are currently held by the council’s two Republican councilmembers: Theresa Coates Ellis and Lynn Forkell Greene.
Andrew Harrover, chairman of the Manassas City Republican Committee, announced last week that the committee will hold a “party canvass” on Saturday, June 11 at Metz Middle School in Manassas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to select up to three Republican nominees for Manassas City Council.
The City of Manassas has a population of about 43,000 residents governed by the council.
Who are the Democratic candidates?
Dheeraj "DJ" Jagadev teaches business classes at Osbourn High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in public policy, both from the College of William and Mary. He also received an associate degree in science from Northern Virginia Community College and a graduate certificate in advanced biomedical sciences from George Mason University/Georgetown University. He is also a certified planning commissioner.
Jagadev has served on the Manassas City planning commission (and its zoning ordinance review committee), the city’s board for building code appeals and the family services advisory board. Jagadev volunteers with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
If elected, Jagadev said he’d focus on strengthening public education and related opportunities, exploring housing affordability options and enhancing public safety services. He added that he would look for opportunities to make Manassas even safer and more livable. Jagadev has lived in the Sumner Lake neighborhood for 18 years. Learn more at: www.dheeraj4manassas.com
Robert R. Keller worked for 35 years at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and retired almost five years ago as a senior forensics examiner. Keller has a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University where he majored in radio and television communications and minored in business administration.
Keller managed Manassas City’s community and emergency response team and served on the parks and recreation committee. He represented the City of Manassas on the Prince William County community criminal justice board. He is the vice chair of the city’s historic resources board and serves on the executive board of Friends of the Manassas City Library and the board of the Manassas Host Lions Club.
If elected, Keller said he’d focus on growing economic prosperity throughout the city and advancing solid finances; strengthening neighborhoods and housing opportunities; and supporting education “to serve all students.” Keller has lived in Manassas for 15 years and resides in the Hastings Knoll community. Learn more at: www.ManassasStrong.net
Smith says he is running for re-election because he wants to continue “working to make Manassas a better place for everyone.” If re-elected, Smith said he would focus on quality of education; the local economy and economic development, emphasizing tourism and support for local businesses; and continued efforts to expand workforce housing opportunities while not overlooking “the need to promote polices focused on the environmental and health challenges climate change presents.” Smith is retired but spent his career as an executive at the Social Security Administration’s Hearings and Appeals Office overseeing procedures. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Paul’s College and also studied at George Washington and George Mason universities. Smith has lived in Manassas since 1974 and resides in the Waterford area. Learn more at: www.ralphjsmith.org
Sonia R. Vasquez Luna was recently elected to her second term as business manager at the Laborers’ International Union of North America, LIUNA Local 572, which represents public service employees. She studied business administration at Northern Virginia Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree from the National Labor College.
If elected, Vasquez Luna said she would focus on improving the city’s infrastructure, attracting business to the city and ensuring that government is accessible to all residents.
Vasquez Luna is a board member at the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, NOVA Labor and the LIUNA Latino Caucus. She said she volunteers to help working families and the immigrant community and has been a part of the Northern Virginia Soccer Club and the Wellington Dolphins Swim Team.
Vasquez Luna immigrated to the United States from El Salvador. She has lived in Manassas for 12 years and has lived in the Wellington community since 2015. Learn more at: www.soniavasquezluna.com
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.