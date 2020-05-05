Since the COVID-19 crisis forced businesses to close or cut back staff in mid-March, local residents have filed more than 36,000 initial unemployment claims, according to the latest unemployment data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
The number of unemployment claims filed peaked in the beginning of April and has fallen each week since. But the number is still sky high compared to the same time last year.
In Prince William County, a total of 33,294 unemployment claims were filed between March 8 and April 25. For the week ending April 25, the latest week available, the number of weekly claims filed totaled about 4,500.
In the City of Manassas, a total of 3,170 unemployment claims were filed between March 8 and April 25. For the week ending April 25, the latest week available, weekly claims filed totaled about 400.
Statewide, there are 341,000 Virginians with continuing unemployment claims as of April 25. Continuing claims refer to unemployed people who have already filed a claim and are continuing to receive weekly benefits.
The number of unemployment claims filed does not take into account the number of people whose hours may have been reduced or who have received pay cuts since the crisis began.
Additionally, the figures may not reflect the number of undocumented workers who have lost their jobs. Most undocumented individuals are barred from receiving unemployment benefits. Prince William County’s total undocumented population is estimated to be around 37,000, according to the Migration Policy Institute.
In Northern Virginia, the highest numbers of unemployment claims filed have been recorded in the food service sector, where more than 27,000 unemployment claims have been filed. Personal care jobs, such hairstylists, childcare workers and home health aides, have also seen high numbers of unemployment claims.
Young and female workers have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 layoffs in late March, said VEC economist Timothy Aylor, in a Thursday press release. Other groups – older workers, male workers, and those in other minority groups – have grown slightly as a share of unemployment filings in recent weeks.
The number of continued unemployment claims in the Prince William area numbers about 21,000 as of April 25, or about 7% of the area’s total workforce. The total labor force in Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park totals about 282,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Reach Daniel Berti@dberti@fauquier.com
