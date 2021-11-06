3-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down Country Club Drive in Montclair

A three-vehicle crash with injuries has shut down Country Club Drive in Montclair Saturday afternoon and restricted traffic on westbound Va. 234.
Police have yet to release any information about the crash, but witnesses on the scene say at least one person was being transported to the hospital via a rescue helicopter.
The crash was reported to police at about 4:36 p.m. and apparently occurred when a vehicle turning onto Country Club Drive from Va. 234 crossed a median, flipped over, and struck two vehicles on Country Club Drive that were approaching Va. 234, according to information collected at the scene.
Country Club Drive is expected to be closed down for at least two to three hours as police investigate the crash, according to police radio traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
