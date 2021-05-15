21-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Cardinal Drive

A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dale City on Friday, May 14, after losing control of his vehicle, according to police officials.
Police crash investigators responded to the area of Cardinal Drive and Canary Court at 9 p.m. to investigate the crash.
Police spokesman Officer Adam Beard said in a press release the driver of a 2005 Scion XA was traveling north on Cardinal DrI’ve, prior to Canary Court, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Speed is a factor in the crash, Beard said.
The driver was identified as Paul Charles Camacho, 21, of Woodbridge.
The investigation continues.
