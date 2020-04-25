A 20-year-old Maryland man has died as a result of injuries he sustained Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 66 to U.S. 29 in Gainesville.
Phillip Dennis Sorrells, 20, of Germantown, Maryland, was in a passenger in a disabled Toyota Corolla on the ramp from eastbound I-66 when his vehicle was hit from the rear by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was exiting from I-66. The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, April 24, according to Officer Adam Beard, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Sorrells was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died on Saturday, April 25, Beard said in a news release.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 61-year-old man also from Germantown, Maryland, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Beard said.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 39-year-old Rapidan man, was not injured. Alcohol is not a factor. The investigation continues.
