Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that shut down the southbound lanes of Va. 234 for two hours Tuesday afternoon and sent four 17-year-olds to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The teens were traveling south on Va. 234, also known as Dumfries Road, in a 2006 Acura MDX at about 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, when their vehicle was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck that failed to stop while turning right onto Va. 234 from Bristow Road, according to police.
The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway. After the crash, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving. The passenger in the pickup truck, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Acura, all 17, were transported to the hospital for treatment for varying non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police investigators located suspected illegal narcotics inside the Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck, which was also found to have altered tags. The investigation further determined that the driver was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash, police said.
Police have since been unable to locate the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck, identified as Maria Teresa Kathrina Nininger, 49, of no fixed address, or the passenger, identified as Michael Curtis Ott, 44, also of no fixed address, in the wake of the crash.
Police have issued warrants for their arrests. Nininger is wanted for felony hit & run, driving under the influence maiming, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, 2nd offense, and altered license plates. She is described as a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Ott, 44, is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.
His eyes don't look brown to me.
