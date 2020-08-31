OmniRide, Prince William County’s public transit and commuter bus service, announced on Monday that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two employees’ cases were confirmed late last week. They notified First Transit, which began internal contact tracing with the employees “immediately,” according to a news release.
First Transit operates and maintains OmniRide’s bus service.
It’s not clear what job the employees held or whether they had direct contact with the public. An email and phone call seeking that information was not immediately returned Monday morning.
The affected employees last worked early last week and did not return to work upon feeling ill. Out of precaution, additional rounds of vehicle and facility cleaning occurred following the first reports of illness, Alyssa Ludwiczak, spokeswoman for OmniRide, said in a news release.
“In any instance where employees have identified possible risk or exposure, the equipment and facility have been further sanitized,” Ludwiczak said in the release.
In a statement, OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider emphasized the precautionary measures the transit system has been taking since the pandemic began and noted that these are the first two confirmed cases among the system’s 300 employees. OmniRide has been operating six days a week for nearly six months, Schneider said.
“First, our thoughts are with the two employees and with their loved ones. We wish them a full and speedy recovery. We truly appreciate them following COVID-19 protocol by notifying us quickly of their illness,” Schneider said in the release.
“Second, we understand how difficult and worrisome this news is for everyone involved with OmniRide and First Transit. We want to reiterate that the health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We have been following the guidance of the Virginia Department of Health and will continue to do so.”
The transit service has been doing enhanced cleaning since February, and gloves, sanitizer, and masks have been made available to all employees, the release said.
The transit system also eliminated local fares, instituted a “cashless” system for express fares and required rear-door entry to minimize passenger/operator interaction, the release said.
OmniRide also marked off seats to keep operators distanced from passengers, temporarily closed the facility to visitors and passengers and instituted improved layouts to prevent passenger gatherings. Passenger capacity remains limited on buses, the release said.
OmniRide has also made additional cloth face coverings available to employees for distribution to passengers, their family, or general public, the release said, and continues to provide gloves, face coverings and hand sanitizer to all employees.
“OmniRide has been operating services six days a week for nearly six months since the pandemic began spreading in Northern Virginia, yet this is our first positive case. This does not happen by accident—this success only happens because of the vigilant attention we have given to the health of employees and passengers,” Schneider said in the statement.
