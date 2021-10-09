2 hurt after falling 30 feet in scaffolding collapse at Manassas public safety building

Two people working on the City of Manassas’ new public safety headquarters, which is still under construction, were injured Friday afternoon when their construction scaffolding partially collapsed, causing them to fall about 30 feet, according to city officials.
The scaffolding was in place to support exterior work of the building, located at 9608 Grant Ave. The two workers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.
The scene is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the City of Manassas’ risk management officials, Prince said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.