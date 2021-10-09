You have permission to edit this article.
2 hurt after falling 30 feet in scaffolding collapse at Manassas public safety building

  • Updated
  • 0
scaffolding collapse at Manassas public safety building

WJLA, a local news affiliate of ABC, captured this picture of the collapsed scaffolding at the City of Manassas' public safety building, which is under construction on Grant Avenue.

 courtesy WJLA

Two people working on the City of Manassas’ new public safety headquarters, which is still under construction, were injured Friday afternoon when their construction scaffolding partially collapsed, causing them to fall about 30 feet, according to city officials.

The scaffolding was in place to support exterior work of the building, located at 9608 Grant Ave. The two workers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.

The scene is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the City of Manassas’ risk management officials, Prince said.    

