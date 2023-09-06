Two electrical fires in Prince William County over the Labor Day weekend left two firefighters injured and four people displaced, according to the Prince William County Fire Department.
On Monday, Sept. 4, two firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries they sustained while battling a house fire in Bristow that displaced two residents, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to the home, located in the 9200 block of Rainbow Falls Drive in Victory Lakes, to find fire showing from the attached garage and spreading further into the home and attic.
The two firefighters injured were brought to an area medical facility for treatment, Smolsky said in a news release.
The home sustained significant damage and was posted unsafe to occupy, displacing two adults. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in the garage and was caused by accidental electrical issues, the release said.
On Friday, Sept. 1, two adult residents were displaced from their Dale City townhome as a result of a fire that was also caused by electrical issues.
Crews responded at 1:53 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 to the 4600 block of Whitaker Place, a community located off of Minnieville Road, and found fire in the rear of the townhome extending up to the attic.
The fire was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported, Smolsky said.
The home sustained “major damage” and was declared unsafe to occupy. The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was electrical in origin and was accidental.
The American Red Cross is assisting all four adults displaced by the fires, Smolsky said.
