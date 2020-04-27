Police have arrested two additional suspects wanted in connection with a pair of robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores in Prince William County in June 2019.
Two robberies occurred between 12:24 a.m. and 2:46 a.m. on June 24 at the 7-Eleven at 7301 Sudley Road in the Manassas area and at the 7-Eleven at 13360 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said in a news release at the time.
In both incidents, the suspects entered the store, approached the counter, brandished a weapon toward the clerk and demanded money, police said. Other suspects appeared to act as lookouts during the robberies, police said.
On June 29 at 1:54 a.m., an additional robbery was attempted at the 7-Eleven at 14517 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge. Nothing was taken in that robbery and a suspect, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was identified and taken into custody by Alexandria police, police said at the time.
On Friday, April 17, detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit identified and arrested two additional suspects, Victor Obinim and Mchael Ackah.
Both are currently incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where they were served with warrants related to this case, the police news release said.
Victor Owusu Obinim, 19, of Alexandria, and Michael Ackah, 20, of Alexandria, were both charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of use of a firearm in commission with a felony in connection with the incidents.
Both remain Incarcerated in Fairfax County, the release said.
