Police have arrested two men in connection with an April 12 incident during which a man was threatened in a Manassas hotel corridor by two men armed with a handgun.
The victim told police he was approached by a group of unknown men in a hallway at the Holiday Inn Express, 10810 Battleview Parkway in Manassas, about 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
One of the men brandished a handgun and made threats before forcing the victim to walk outside. While in the parking lot, the suspect entered a light colored, four-door sedan and drove away. The victim went back into the hotel and called police, Carr said in a news release.
On Thursday, April 16, police arrested one man and identified another, who was already in custody at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center, Carr said.
Joseph Javier Flores-Asencio, 21, of Middleburg, has been charged with brandishing and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the incident. David Tykee Hose Siggers, 22, of Manassas, has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the incident, the release said.
Both were being held at the jail for pending court hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.