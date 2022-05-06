Two adults were displaced Thursday afternoon when a fire blamed on faulty electrical equipment gutted a Manassas home.
Firefighters were called to the residence, located in the 9000 block of Lomond Drive, after neighbors reported the house fire at about 2:12 p.m. Thursday, May 5. Crews arrived to find heavy fire emitting from the rear of the home. No one was home when the fire began, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The structure sustained extensive damage, but no injuries were reported, Smolsky said in a news release.
The county building official declared the home unsafe to occupy, and an investigation by the county fire marshal’s office determined the fire was electrical in nature, Smolsky said.
