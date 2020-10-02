A new mixed-use development of 190 single-family homes and a shopping center is being proposed for the Independent Hill area. But already, both Coles District supervisor and some area residents are expressing reservations about the plan’s size and density.
The development, which has yet to be reviewed by either the Prince William County Planning Commission or the Board of County Supervisors, is still in its early stages. The rezoning application has been in the works since 2019 and initially included 205 homes – a mix of 140 single-family and 65 townhomes. The latest iteration was unveiled to residents for the first time on Wednesday, Sept. 30, during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles.
The development would be encompassed by the proposed “Independent Hill Small Area Plan” – a blueprint for future development for about 565 acres in the mid-county area, stretching from the landfill to the edge of Prince William Forest Park along the Va. 234 corridor. It’s one of several “small area plans” still being reviewed for parts of the county.
Elm Street Development, based in McLean, is proposing the residential project in conjunction with the future “Parsons Business Park,” which is planned for 90 acres now occupied in part by Parsons Farm, which sells mulch, fill dirt and landscaping supplies from its outlet on Va. 234. The business park, which will also include a new Sheetz gas station, was approved in an October 2019 rezoning.
The proposed residential development would be on the west side of Va. 234 – across from Parsons Farm – and would stretch from the Prince William County school division’s Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center to Independent Hill Drive and Bristow Road.
Elm Street Development Vice President Joe Jacobs said the 60-acre site would include 190 single-family homes on lots of about one-quarter acre, some of which would be pipe-stem-style lots, as well as a 12-acre commercial center. The latter would include a 30,000-square-foot office building, space for stores and restaurants and a 10,000-square-foot day care center. The shopping center would be located at the corner of Independent Hill Drive and Va. 234.
Elm Street is familiar with the area. It developed the nearby Ashland subdivision in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Jacobs said the new development would also include a few “pocket parks,” including one with a gazebo, as well as trails and green spaces. The retail center would be designed with the pandemic in mind and would include a large outdoor plaza, Jacobs said.
“We’re all learning to live with COVID as we need to do,” he said. “What we’d like to do is create an outdoor eating plaza.”
The development would include a path from the Kelly Leadership Center to the shopping center. Walking paths or sidewalks would also connect the Va. 234 path to George Hellwig Park, which would be across from the new subdivision along Bristow Road.
The homes would be likely be priced in the mid-$600,000 range, Jacobs said, based on the current prices for new single-family homes in Prince William County and assuming a 5% annual appreciation rate. Under the shortest possible timeline, which would require that the county board approve the project by early next year, the homes wouldn’t be ready until about 2023. The entire development would likely take 10 years to build out, Jacobs said.
School board opposes the development
In 2019, the Prince William County School Board signaled its opposition to the first iteration of the project – which proposed 134 single-family and 65 townhomes – because it would generate an estimated 126 schoolchildren for area schools that are already near or overcapacity.
Coles Elementary, built for 368 students, had 412 enrolled last school year. Benton Middle was at 98% capacity with 1,434 students, while Colgan, built for 2,053 students, was 733 students overcapacity with an enrollment of 2,786, according to school division documents.
Using the school division’s generation factors, the subdivision would generate about the same number of students with the proposed 190 homes. The school board generally opposes all new developments that would further overcrowd local schools.
Jacobsen noted that a new high school – the 14th – is already being planned to open in the next several years, although the school board has yet to secure a site.
Residents voice concerns
Independent Hill residents attending the town hall expressed reservations about everything from the planned density of the development to whether the commercial space would be filled.
One resident talked about the odor that sometimes emanates from the landfill and the impact that might have on both home sales and the commercial area.
“I’m concerned the [landfill] smell wouldn’t support the businesses, especially the restaurants,” he said. “I certainly wouldn’t want to eat there. I don’t think the smell will support the [home] values in the community either.”
Some residents asked if Jacobs would consider fewer homes built on larger lots. He said the proposed number–190— is needed to pay for the estimated $5 million in infrastructure improvements his company is pledging, including laying 2 miles of sewer line to both the mixed-use development and Parsons Business Park and adding turn lanes from Va. 234 to the business park and Independent Hill Drive.
Regarding the effect of COVID-19 on commercial developments, Jacobs said the company is confident the demand for what he called “neighborhood retail” will remain, COVID-19 or not. The office building, he said, is envisioned to provide office space for dentists or doctors or other professionals.
“We believe people will still need places to buy their groceries and places to shop and will still want to eat at restaurants,” he said.
Vega said the new proposal is an improvement from the possible 620 new homes called for in the original Independent Hill Small Area Plan.
“You would have seen several hundred, maybe a thousand angry residents come out if someone had come forward with up to 620 mixed-use housing units for this area, which is what staff originally proposed,” Vega said in a Thursday email. “It’s way out of character for this area. Even the [county staff’s] revised plan of up to 270 is too high considering the rural character of the surrounding area and the major problem with overcrowding just down the road at Colgan High School.”
Vega said she thought that 190 units “with ample buffering and without access from Bristow Road” was a good “middle ground.”
Still, she said her work with the developer will likely continue.
“I heard from many of my constituents last night that even 190 might be a bit high. I much prefer this plan to what county government has proposed, and I know my constituents would prefer 190 over 270 or 620, but we may still have a little bit of work to do on it,” Vega wrote.
It’s not yet known when the rezoning application will go before either the planning commission or the board of supervisors.
