19-year-old man injured in Dale City shooting

A 19-year-old man was flown to an area hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting in the 14500 block of Bakersfield Street in Dale City.
Police officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to the residential area off Forestdale Drive at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local trauma center via helicopter, according to Prince William County police radio traffic.
Police have yet to release any details about the shooting. There’s been no word yet about any arrests in connection with the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
