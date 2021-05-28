19-year-old arrested in connection with Woodbridge shooting, robbery

A 19-year-old Woodbridge resident has been arrested in connection with a May 7 shooting in Woodbridge that left a 19-year-old man with life threatening injuries, and in connection with a May 5 robbery in Dumfries.
Prince William County police officers responded to the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call on May 7 at 3:22 p.m., according to police spokesperson Renee Carr. Upon arrival, Carr said officers located the victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On May 18, detectives with the department’s Violent Crimes Bureau concluded an investigation into the shooting and arrested the suspect. While investigating, Carr said detectives determined the accused also matched the description of a suspect involved in an unrelated robbery on May 5.
An investigation into the robbery revealed that on the afternoon of May 5, a 17-year-old male juvenile arranged to sell jewelry and clothing to an unknown man later identified as the suspect in the shooting. While waiting in a vehicle in the 17300 block of Sligo Loop in Dumfries to conduct the transaction, the victim and two acquaintances were approached by the suspect and another unknown man who brandished firearms and demanded property from the victim and the acquaintances, Carr said.
When one of the acquaintances, identified as a 20-year-old man, refused to hand over his property, one of the suspect’s struck him with the firearm before fleeing the area on foot while the victim’s drove to an area hospital where police were notified, Carr said.
Carr said jewelry and clothing items were reported missing and the 20-year-old victim who was struck with the firearm reported significant injuries.
During the investigations, detectives determined that Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 19, of Woodbridge was connected to both incidents and obtained warrants for his arrest, Carr said. In addition, detectives identified the second suspect in the robbery as Shanti Negus Felton and obtained warrants for his arrest.
On May 18, the accused, Naseem Isaiah Roulack, was located and taken into custody without incident, Carr said, but attempts to locate Felton have been unsuccessful.
Roulack is charged with one count of robbery, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of aggravated malicious wounding.
Roulack has a criminal history. In 2018, Roulack was convicted of robbery, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of an automobile and receiving stolen goods for which he received a 20-year suspended sentence and was placed in the Virginia Department of Corrections youthful offenders program.
Felton, 18, of Dumfries is described as a black male, 5’8”, 120lbs., with long black hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and malicious wounding.
