15 recycling facility employees sent to the hospital after chemical exposure

  Updated
firefighters respond to chemical spill at Republic Recycling

Firefighters respond to a chemical exposure that sent 15 Republic Services employees to the hospital Friday morning.

Fifteen employees at Republic Services’ recycling facility in Manassas were transported to area hospitals early Friday morning after exposure to an unknown chemical caused them to have difficulty breathing, according to Prince William County Fire & Rescue officials.

Rescue units responded to a hazardous materials incident at the Republic Services’ Recycling Facility, located in the 7900 block of Notes Drive in Manassas, shortly after 6:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, according to Prince William County Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.

The affected employees were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The surrounding area and businesses were not impacted, Smolsky said in an email.

The source of the chemical remained unknown Friday morning, but it was suspected to be household chemicals in recycling materials being sorted at the recycling facility, Smolsky said.

