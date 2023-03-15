A 14-year-old Freedom High School student was charged Tuesday after he was found to be in possession of two knives while at school, according to Prince William County police.
The school resource officer at Freedom High School, located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, was alerted at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 after a knife fell out of a bag belonging to a student during a physical altercation between the student and two other students, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
School personnel quickly separated the students and took possession of the knife. The SRO was notified and detained the student to whom the knife belonged. While investigating, the SRO determined the accused was in possession of a second knife, Carr said in a news release.
The student did not display either of the knives, and they were not part of any other active threat toward the students or the school. No injuries were reported, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, the 14-year-old boy was charged. The teen was being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center as of Wednesday morning, the release said.
