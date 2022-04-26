Education, abortion and the economy – especially high gas prices – were major talking points in a recent forum for candidates seeking the GOP nomination to challenge incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton in November.
The 11 candidates vying for the Republican nod include business owners and executives, local office holders and military veterans. Republicans will hold a party-run “firehouse primary” on Saturday, May 21 to pick a nominee.
“Life begins at conception, and we need to do everything we can to defend babies in the womb at every stage of life,” said Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who has represented the Brentsville District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors since 2014 and leads the Republican field in fundraising.
“I am praying for the Supreme Court decision to rule the right way, and I am more than willing to have this debate with Jennifer Wexton,” Lawson said during the event.
All 10 candidates participating in the Congressional Candidate Town Hall, hosted Thursday, April 21, by Patrick Henry College’s American Politics and Policy Program, echoed Lawson’s sentiments. Patrick Henry College is a Christian liberal arts college with about 400 students in Purcellville, Virginia, in Loudoun County. Jeff Mayhugh, of Manassas, was the only candidate who did not attend.
“When does life begin?” was the first of three questions posed to candidates by Isaac Bock, a junior in the college’s politics and policy program. Each candidate gave brief, timed answers.
About 200 people, including many students, attended the forum, which also provided each candidate a few minutes to introduce themselves. During the introductions, the audience was largely quiet, except for a few “amens” when John Henley, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and small business owner from Nokesville, said transwomen should be barred from competing in women’s sports.
“You look at men competing in women’s sports and that should not happen in the United States of America,” Henley said.
The forum also squeezed in questions from a few audience members who lined up alongside the stage.
Gail Weiss, of Leesburg, said that while she loved hearing candidates’ views on patriotism, the military and Christianity, she wanted to know who had the “secret sauce” that would woo Democratic votes necessary to beat Wexton. The 10th District is one of five Virginia’s 11 congressional districts rated “solid Democratic” by Cook’s Political Report. In 2020, Wexton beat her Republican challenger Alicia Andrews with about 56% of the vote.
“How are you going to tailor your message in the general election should you win the nomination?” she asked.
The environment and education are issues that will bridge the gap and help attract Democrats to vote Republican, said candidate John Beatty, a Loudoun County School Board member. Every parent has a stake in their children’s schools, Beatty said. “You saw how it did in 2021,” Beatty said.
Although Beatty did not mention Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) by name, his successful 2021 campaign focused heavily on parents’ frustration over mask mandates and the political hot-button issue of critical race theory and its influence in public schools.
“I think I’m one of the best to talk about education as a teacher being on the school board,” Beatty said.
Other candidates expressed similar views. “Education, safety, the economy,” said business executive Brandon Michon of Loudoun County. “We may have different views on parts of education, but we still agree that children matter.” In addition, he said: “There is no Democrat discount card at the gas pump or the grocery store.”
Everyone is struggling with rising prices, said Dave Beckwith, a retired Air Force colonel. “I think Jennifer Wexton’s biggest challenge is that she voted for all the policies down the line that [President] Joe Biden was implementing, and she has to own the economy that we live in,” Beckwith said. “She has to own the fact that my son and daughter are living in my house because they can’t buy a house.”
The 10th District includes all of Fauquier County and parts of Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax and Rappahannock counties as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Loudoun County voters make up nearly 53% of the district’s electorate, followed by Prince William County with 26% and Fauquier with about 10%. Fairfax, Rappahannock, Manassas and Manassas Park comprise the remaining 10%.
The district is about 55% white, 15.5% Asian, 10.9% multi-racial and 8.5% Black, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Hung Cao, of Purcellville, a retired Navy captain who served in special operations for 25 years, said the district has a significant minority and immigrant population. “The last election tells us they want somebody who looks like them,” Cao said.
“When I talk to these people – these immigrants like myself – they believe in the same things we do. They believe in freedom. They believe in family values. They believe in equality. They believe in education. We just need to bring them to our side,” he added.
Anthony Zanfardino, a Patrick Henry College student, asked how candidates plan to keep the U.S. an economic superpower in a changing world.
Removing government regulations will help keep the U.S. strong, said Caleb Max. At 24, Max is the youngest candidate in the race. He’s also the grandson of former U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf (R), who represented the 10th District from 1981 to 2015.
A revitalized free market is the answer, he said. “My generation actually is starting the least amount of businesses as almost any generation before. It’s because it’s tough. It’s risky. It’s a bad market,” said Max, who started a landscaping business when he was 17. “There’s not good funding if you can go get $100,000 loan in student debt but can’t get a $10,000 loan from a bank for a truck.”
The U.S. still is the leader in innovation, said Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis, a small business owner. “We need to continue to grow in America, invest in America, keep jobs here.”
“I believe with free enterprise we are the greatest innovators in the whole world,” said Mike Clancy, a senior vice president of Oracle, a software company. “We have tremendous innovation capability and free enterprise is the way we do that, and that’s the fundamental economic policy that I would advocate.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at news@fauquier.com
