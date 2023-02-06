One person is dead after a train collided with a truck Monday night along Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket.
Details are limited but the incident was reported to police at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.
One person, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police radio traffic.
One person was transported to the hospital via a helicopter that landed at Battlefield High School.
The crash occurred at a railroad crossing at Kapp Valley Way, which is just east of U.S. 15. The police and fire rescue response to the crash forced the closure of U.S. 15 between Somerset Crossing and John Marshall Highway for about an hour.
The incident is the second crash involving a train and a truck to occur in western Prince William County in the last three weeks. On Thursday, Jan. 19, three people were hurt when their sod truck collided with a freight train in Nokesville.
