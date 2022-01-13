New Colgan football coach to named soon

Colgan High’s new football coach is expected to be named before the end of January.
New activities director Nathan Staples says there are 25 applicants with interviews scheduled immediately with Principal Tim Healey.
“Dr. Healey, a few other trusted staff members, and I have narrowed down who we would like to bring in. We are hoping to have someone named by mid- to late January. This will allow them to get in the school, meet the kids and get their off-season program rolling,” Staples said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.