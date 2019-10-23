Despite Prince William County School Board members’ partisan affiliations, most board votes do not fall along party lines. But there have been some notable exceptions over the past four-term term, including:
Superintendent Steven Walts’ contract: In June, the board split 4 to 4 on whether to extend Walts’ contract two more years, from 2021 to 2023.
Lillie Jessie, a Democrat, voted down the extension along with the board’s three Republicans: Alyson Satterwhite (Gainesville), Willie Deutsch (Coles) and Gil Trenum (Brentsville). All other school board members endorsed by local Democrats voted in favor of extending Walts’ contract to 2023.
School board raises: In March, a straw poll vote to scale back proposed school board raises, which go into effect next year, died mostly along party lines. Trenum (Brentsville), a Republican, proposed reducing the planned school board members’ pay from $26,520 to $15,000 and the planned pay for board chairman from $28,520 to $17,000.
The board members are now paid $12,000 and the board chairman, $13,000. The board has not received a raise since 2000.
Trenum’s motion for more modest raises failed in a 4-to-4 tie vote with Justin Wilk (Potomac), a Democrat, voting with Trenum, Satterwhite and Deutsch, all Republicans, while Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (at large), Diane Raulston (Neabsco), Lillie Jessie (Occoquan) and Loree Williams (Woodbridge) – all Democrats – voted against it.
The school board later passed the overall budget unanimously. The new budget includes the full raises for school board members and the school board chairman.
Nondiscrimination policy for LGBTQ students, staff: In June 2017, the school board voted 5 to 3 along party lines to amend the school division’s nondiscrimination policy to protect gay and transgender students and staff members.
The effort was led by Ryan Sawyers, a Democrat and the former school board chairman, and supported by fellow Democrats Jessie, Raulston, Wilk and Williams.
All three Republican school board members voted against the change, including Satterwhite, who is running for board chair, Deutsch and acting member Shawn Brann, who is running for the Brentsville seat in the upcoming Nov. 5 election.
--Jill Palermo
