From celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday to cooking classes for kids and a special seminar for local nonprofits, there's a lot going on a the Prince William libraries this month.
Here's a partial listing of library events in March. For a full calendar for Prince William libraries, click HERE.
Dr. Seuss and Read Across America
Celebrate Read Across America and Dr. Seuss's birthday with story times, crafts, and fun!
- Monday, March 2: Dr. Seuss' Birthday with the Zetas, 5 to 6 p.m., Montclair Community Library, all ages. Join the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority for a Dr. Seuss Birthday celebration.
- Tuesday, March 3: Dr. Seuss Pajama Story Time, 7-7:45 p.m., Haymarket Gainesville Community Library - Haymarket Gainesville Community Room; all ages. Join us for a special Dr. Seuss Pajama Story Time for the whole family with books songs and more.
- Thursday, March 5: Dr. Seuss Preschool Story Time, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Haymarket Gainesville Community Library - Haymarket Gainesville Community Room. Join us for a special Dr. Seuss Preschool Story Time with books songs and more.
- Friday, March 6: Read Across America Day, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Chinn Park Regional Library - Chinn Park Community Room, all ages. Join us for a special Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss celebration with plenty of stories, crafts and more.
Prince William Counts: Census 2020
Stop by our information tables to find out the most up-to-date and accurate information on the U.S. Census and what you can do to ensure that Prince William counts. Census 2020 Q-and-A Sessions:
- Saturday, March 14: 2-4 p.m. at Chinn Park Regional Library, Potomac Community Library, Bull Run Regional Library
- Saturday, March 21: 2-4 p.m. at Chinn Park Regional Library, Potomac Community Library, Bull Run Regional Library.
- Saturday, March 28: 2-4 p.m. at Potomac Community Library, Bull Run Regional Library
Young Fresh Chefs: Grilled and Sweet
Make a grilled cheese sandwich, basil pesto, tropical smoothies and more with Jasmine Kelly of Young Fresh Chefs. Registration required.
- Thursday, March 5: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Potomac Community Library - Potomac Community Room. Grades sixth to 12th. Make a grilled sandwich with melting mozzarella tantalizing turkey pepperoni and basil pesto with Jasmine Kelly of Young Fresh Chefs! You'll also make a tropical smoothie.
- Thursday, March 26: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., DIY Healthy Desserts with Young Fresh Chefs, Bull Run Regional Library - Bull Run Community Room B. Grades sixth to 12. Make some healthy and tasty fruity desserts during National Nutrition Month.
Bluebirds in Your Backyard
Encourage beautiful bluebirds to visit your yard and help control insect pests. Learn how to place and monitor bluebird nest boxes for the best benefit. No registration required.
- Sunday, March 22: 2-4 p.m., Haymarket Gainesville Community Library - Haymarket Gainesville Community Room, adults.
- Sunday, March 29: 2-4 p.m., Montclair Community Library - Montclair Community Room.
Introduction to Fundraising Planning
Introductory class to provide the basic steps for developing a fundraising plan, including tips on: making a case for support, diversifying an organization's fundraising base and creating a plan of action.
- Tuesday, March 24: 1-2 p.m., Chinn Park Regional Library, Chinn Park Conference Room. Register at the library events page www.pwcgov.org/library
Battle at Brawner's Farm
Historian Lionel Raymond will take us through the lead up to and action at Brawner's Farm, a significant episode in the Battle of Second Manassas, August 1862.
- Tuesday, March 24: 7-8 p.m., Bull Run Regional Library, Bull Run Community Room A and B. Historian Lionel Raymond will take us through the lead up to and action at Brawner's Farm, a significant episode in the Battle of Second Manassas August 1862.
