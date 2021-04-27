Manassas man wanted in Fauquier County fatal shooting is found, arrested in Texas

UPDATED: A Manassas man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a retired Fauquier County Sheriff officer’s son has been located and arrested in Texas, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, of Manassas, was found in Pecos, Texas, and taken into police custody. Martinez was apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ El Paso team, the Texas Department of Public Safety and local police, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Martinez is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Charles Bopp III, 24, who was found deceased on the lawn of his residence on Freeman’s Ford Road in Remington at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.

Investigators believe Bopp interrupted a burglary taking place at the home, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Remembering ‘Trip’ Bopp Twenty-four-year-old Charles William “Trip” Bopp, III, the son of E. Sue Smith Bopp and Charles W. Bopp, Jr. of Remington, was a passionate dairy farmer, whose early years were spent preparing him for a life on the farm. He was killed April 22 during an apparent daytime burglary at his home in Remington.

Bopp is the son of Charles Bopp, Jr., a retired major with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Martinez was arrested at about 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26. He remains in custody at the Criminal Justice Center in Pecos, Texas, awaiting extradition back to Virginia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Martinez is facing multiple charges for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, armed daytime burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Saturday, April 24, Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with Bopp's death. She is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

"This has been a collaborative law enforcement investigation to solve the murder of an innocent victim of a senseless crime. Charles Bopp III was a loving son, brother and friend to so many in the Remington community," Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier said in a statement issued Monday.

On Sunday, April 25, authorities identified a second suspect in the fatal shooting: Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, formerly of Manassas.

Martinez is a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He is described as “armed and dangerous,” according to the sheriff's office.

According to court records, Martinez has been charged 31 times in Prince William County since 2008 for crimes ranging from abduction to robbery and drug possession with intent to distribute.

The list of offenses includes several charges involving firearms. Most recently, in May 2017, Martinez was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug offenses, according to court records.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Martinez.

Anyone who may have information about either Martinez or Guerra, the fatal shooting, or anyone who might have seen any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area of the 1900 block of Freeman’s Ford Road in Remington from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, is urged to call 540-422-8759. Callers may remain anonymous.

Fauquier detectives have received assistance in the investigation from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Marshal's Office, Prince William County police and the City of Manassas Police Department, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.