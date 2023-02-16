A police investigation into fatal shooting in Manassas last summer that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man was closed Wednesday after police determined the most likely suspect, a 19-year-old Manassas man, was killed in an unrelated incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Dalton Jakob Moore, 25, of no fixed address, was fatally shot outside the 7-Eleven at Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard, in Manassas, at about 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2022. Moore was shot along with another man, who survived the incident.
During the subsequent investigation, police learned the 19-year-old suspect died in Maryland on a date that was not disclosed. Because the man was never charged in Moore’s death, police are not releasing his name, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Based on information and evidence collected during the investigation, the suspect and Moore knew each other, and the Aug. 19 shooting was connected to a debt owed by Moore, Perok said in a Feb. 16 news release.
No other individuals are being sought in connection to the homicide. The Prince William County police are considering the case closed by “exception, death of offender,” the release said.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.