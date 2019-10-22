Lisa Zargarpur
Running for: Candidate for Coles District school board seat
Endorsed: PWC Democratic Committee
Professional experience: Elementary general music teacher, professional flutist, certified group exercise teacher yoga/spin®
Education: Bachelor of music, George Mason University; master’s of arts, George Mason University; master’s of education, University of Mary Washington
Top three reasons I’m running for school board: My three children have attended Prince William County schools and have had amazing teachers who have helped them to develop their interests and skills needed to be successful in their pathways after graduation. They have also experienced large classes and missed academic opportunities due to underfunding positions.
As an educator, I know the challenges students and teachers face in our public schools every day. The way our resources are allocated is detrimental to our most vulnerable children who are placed in the most challenging settings without receiving the support they need.
I’m running to address the overcrowding in our schools, to make sure all of our students have access to quality classes that will prepare them for the future and to work on attracting and retaining teachers through competitive salaries.
With overcrowding, the school board and the board of county supervisors should be working together on solutions that address the current overcrowding and plan for the continued growth of Prince William County.
We should be focusing on supporting English-learning programs and continue training and work on culturally responsive and trauma-informed practices in our schools using data to evaluate the efficacy and identify where our work needs to improve.
The salary scale for our staff needs to be adjusted to be more competitive with neighboring school districts. Retaining experienced teachers means we can leverage their expertise in mentoring newer staff.
Q: How do you think being a Democrat affects the decisions you make as a school board member?
I look at education through the lens of equity. Equity tends to be championed by those in the Democratic party. Equity issues affect school boundaries, funding, disciplinary policy, school-to-prison pipeline and educational programming opportunities.
Q: Can you think of any policies or positions you would advance as a board member that reflect your Democratic values?
As an advocate for strong public schools, I want to see initiatives that benefit our children and families from preschool to college/career. We must place social emotional needs of our children at the forefront. Our schools must be culturally inclusive and trauma sensitive. We must bolster our school nutrition programs.
Our school board has left $6 million on the table which can be leveraged to help thousands of our most vulnerable 4-year-olds attend preschool.
When we look at career and technical education programs, the trade unions, typically aligned with the Democratic party, know how to provide training and a pipeline to high-paying jobs.
More importantly, I know that when I have supported Democrats in Richmond, it yielded funding for more guidance counselors, funding for a 5% pay increase and initiatives to draw more people into the teaching profession.
