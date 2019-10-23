Lillie Jessie
Candidate for: Occoquan District seat on the Prince William County School Board
Endorsed by: PWC Democratic Committee
Professional/Relevant Experience: speech pathologist, Illinois Department of Health Muriel Humphrey School; Prince William County Schools: supervisor of Title 1, 10 years; principal and assistant principal, 20 years; school board member, six years; diagnostic prescriptive teacher and reading teacher; former national consultant and author, Solution Tree publishing; educational consultant, author president and CEO, High Expectations Learning Institute.
Education: Master’s degree in communication disorders from Northwestern University; bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from South Carolina State University; and certification in administration from the University of Virginia.
What are your top three reasons or issues for running for school board?
- Collaborative school boundary process: I plan to continue to work in a collaborative manner with the Occoquan community to improve the school boundary process.
- College-career readiness: I believe that if we are truly “world class” we should ensure that every graduate from our high schools are either college or career ready.
- Infrastructure equity: There needs to be a “world class” 21st Century high school on the eastern corridor and improved infrastructure for older schools in this corridor.
Q: How do you think being a Democrat affects the decisions you will make as a school board member? I am an educator first but share the ideals of the Democratic Party. This is a very difficult question for me to answer. I have been a democrat all of my life but I have also been a principal and educator for more than 40 years. I do not see party when I work with students. There are ideals that the Democratic Party stands for that align with my thinking. They include, closing the achievement gap and equity for all.
The latter includes infrastructure and access to advance-level courses and programs. I could not vote for the Stonewall Jackson boundary plan because it represented segregation of schools.
Democrats have been at the forefront when it comes to desegregation of schools. Democrats support the rights for all students regardless of their gender or religious backgrounds, I do also.
