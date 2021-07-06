Woodbridge, Manassas senior centers reopen on modified schedule

People were so excited to return to the Manassas and Woodbridge senior centers they began lining up outside at the centers a half hour before the doors opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.
“It’s just nice to be around seniors my age and being able to talk with folks and have a good time rather than sitting at home,” said retired truck and bus driver Ronnie Carter, a returning Woodbridge Senior Center regular.
Once they got through the Woodbridge Senior Center doors, Carter and some of his pool-shooting buddies made a beeline for the pool table where they divided into players and spectators to watch and wait their turns.
“I like the senior center because I don’t have a pool table at home,” said Joe Cooney, a Vietnam veteran who served one tour in Vietnam in the U.S. Marine Corps and federal government retiree.
Others said they just like seeing old friends. “It’s the camaraderie, socializing and just hanging out with different people. We meet here, we eat, we just get together in fellowship with older people. I missed the place,” said Earnest Todd, a retired U.S. Army chief warrant officer, who can once again frequent the Woodbridge Senior Center.
Prince William County’s two senior centers, located in Manassas and Woodbridge, reopened on Thursday, July 1 after being closed due to the pandemic since March 2020.
Senior center staff members might have been as happy to see the seniors as the seniors were to be back.
“It makes the place livelier and it’s nice to see everybody smiling again and greeting each person they haven’t seen in a long time,” said Jodie Houser evidence-based programs coordinator at the Manassas Senior Center.
“I am so happy. We’ve missed having people here at the center,” Sarah Henry, director of Prince William County’s Area Agency on Aging, said at the Woodbridge Senior Center soon after people arrived.
“It’s been a long 15 months. We are very excited. We have done programming and lunches and things like that as we have been closed, but it was nothing like this. It is amazing. We are so thrilled to be back.”
Both senior centers’ opened last week on a modified schedule. The hours will increase over the coming weeks until both return to a full operating schedule on Monday, Aug. 9.
The Woodbridge Senior Center, at 13850 Church Hill Drive, and the Manassas Senior Center, at 9320 Mosby St., will be open on the following schedule:
- Through Friday, July 9: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 23: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, July 26 through Friday, Aug. 6: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunches are served every day at noon, but reservations are required by phone only, no later than 10:30 a.m., according to a county news release.
The Manassas Senior Center can be reached at 703-792-6405, while the Woodbridge Senior Center can be reached at 703-792-5081.
On Monday, Aug. 9, the senior centers are expected to return to full operation and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the release.
The phased-in approach will help ensure the safety of the vulnerable populations served at the senior centers and time is subject to change, the release said.
