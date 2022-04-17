After two years without a spring musical due to COVID-19, Woodbridge Senior High School’s department of performing arts is back this year with the 2003 Broadway production, “Little Shop of Horrors.” The show will be performed Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1.
The show tells the story of a meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant, which he names Audrey II after his coworker crush. “The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it ... blood!” according to a show news release.
At its heart, Little Shop of Horrors is a Greek moral tragedy in which a young and innocent hero seeks to improve his life by exploiting a higher power. In typical Greek fashion, it is not just Seymour who gets punished for his corruption, but also everyone the hero touches, including those he loves, the release said.
The musical stars Woodbridge Senior High School students Myles Krenz, Kori Jones, Madeleine Doyle, Makayla Arnold, Lexi Ladringan, Dustin Clarke, Christina Hayes, Jaiden Lockhart and more than 60 other students in the cast, crew and orchestra pit.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and $5 for kids 10 years and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online: https://gofan.co/app/school/VA24972
