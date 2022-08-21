Wallace Raymond Cornwell Sr. and Barbara Freeman Cornwell, both of Woodbridge, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married at Barbara’s mother’s home in Alexandria on July 26, 1952.
Barbara, 86, was “the girl next door,” as her family lived next to Ray’s family when they were in elementary school. Ray’s sister kept in touch with Barbara and set them up for a date, said the couple’s daughter, Donna Meyer, also of Woodbridge.
Their first date to the National Guard Armory was memorable. They married with Barbara was 16 and Wallace was 22. They have lived in Woodbridge 48 years, Meyer said.
Ray served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Both he and Barbara were employed by the Henry B. Gilpin Wholesale Drug Company. Wallace worked there for 37 years, and Barbara for 27 years, Meyer said.
The couple celebrated their anniversary on Saturday, July 30, at First Baptist Church in Woodbridge. In attendance were family, friends and the Berean Sunday School Class. Pastor Erik Wilkins officiated the affirmation vows, and Sherry Radcliffe sang The Wedding Song and The Lord’s prayer, Meyer said.
“Barbara and Ray shared their marriage success is due to Jesus being the main person in their life,” Meyer said. “This joyous occasion has left the Cornwell’s with fond memories as they continue their life’s journey built on a strong faith in God.”
