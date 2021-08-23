You have permission to edit this article.
What's new at the library: Never stop learning, even when you start earning

Tutoring and job-hunting services offered at the libraries

Prince William Public Libraries recently added two new online services, both from Brainfuse: HelpNow and JobNow. Both services offer vetted, professional, live tutoring for either education or vocation, and both services are available free of charge to library patrons.

HelpNow is an educational resource for students of varying ages—including adult learners seeking to advance their education. The service includes skills tests, college prep and multiple live tutoring options, as well as a writing lab and a portal to submit detailed questions for reference help. 

Some of these tools include practice tests for the GED, the ACT and SAT, the ASVAB and other professional entrance exams, English as a Second Language and many more. 

The site also incorporates content and methods from the popular “What Color is Your Parachute?” series; eParachute helps users discover college majors and careers to match their skills and interests.

The other new service, JobNowoffers similar live help for job seekers or people looking to improve their career skills. 

The service includes live Interview training from professional interview coaches, live resume review and the ability to submit resumes and cover letters for more in-depth review. 

The two services share a similar platform and have similar functionality, so it is easy to move back and forth between them. 

Currently, both services offer live assistance from 2 to 11 p.m. daily. Take a look at these new services today on our Digital Library, pwcva.gov/digitallibrary

