The holidays are a special time of year, but between shopping, travel, hosting, extra socializing—and of course, the endless rounds of classic movies, music and TV shows—they can also be exhausting in a “this is a bit much” sense.
One great way to take a break from holiday overload is to lose yourself in a book about anything BUT the holidays. And while your local library has plenty of holiday-themed entertainment especially at this time of the year, there is, as always, a steady stream of new books that don’t relate to the holiday at all. So, here are some suggested titles from your local library that only have two things in common: they are new, and they are NOT holiday-themed in any way.
In “Tutankhamen and the Tomb That Changed the World,” author Bob Brier takes the 100th anniversary of the opening of the famous tomb of a somewhat minor pharaoh as an opportunity to review some of what has been learned since those millennia-old treasures were first revealed to the world.
Much has been learned about the “Boy pharaoh” and his world, thanks to extensive research and cutting-edge technology. Brier also examines how the discovery has changed how museums and other cultural institutions interact with the general public.
Surgeon and aging expert M.E. Hecht, MD and her friend, comedian Whoopi Goldberg, have collaborated on an informative and entertaining guide for women facing the later years of life in “Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know.” If you’re a woman leaving middle age and either want to know what comes next or feel you owe it to yourself to prepare no matter how little you want to, this book wraps the medicine in plenty of sugar for easy consumption. Growing old isn’t easy, but it’s a lot less hard when you’re prepared.
There are very few, if any, activities you will spend more of your life doing than sleeping—but how much do you know about what happens while you sleep—or even why you sleep? In “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams,” Matthew Walker, Ph.D., summarizes recent research on sleeping, the benefits and even some recent breakthroughs, which may explain why we need to sleep in the first place. This book will give you a lot to think about the next time you nod off.
Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has spoken for years about his desire to eventually retire from making movies and turn to writing about them. While he may or may not be serious about directing another film, he is keeping the second half of that promise with the publication of his first work of nonfiction, “Cinema Speculation.”
This esoteric mix of film history, film criticism and personal history has the same idiosyncratic charm as his best movies. If you’re interested in the cinema of the 1970s, you could not ask for a better companion than Tarantino’s unique voice and perspective.
These are just a few of your library's holiday-free escape reads. Check one out today—but don’t forget to thank your aunt for the new sweater!
Kirk Johnson is a manager in Prince William Public Libraries’ material services division.
