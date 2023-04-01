Prince William Public Libraries have provided book kits to support book clubs for some time. If you’re unfamiliar with these or haven’t looked for one in a while, we have renamed the collection and continue to update and refresh it.
These book kits are now called “Book Club to Go” kits, and you can search for them under that title in the catalog. We currently have more than 140 kits available for checkout.
Each kit contains 12 to 15 copies of the same book in a durable plastic bin that can easily be carried and keeps the books from getting lost or damaged. The kit is checked out as a unit, so one person can check out multiple copies of a title for a book club or discussion group. Patrons can place a request to hold a kit if it’s unavailable at their branch, and it can be renewed.
Those looking to start a book club for friends or neighbors, a “Book Club to Go” kit is a great tool to save you the trouble of hunting down multiple copies. Your bookworm friends will thank you!
Kirk Johnson is manager in Prince William Public Libraries materials services division.
