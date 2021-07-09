You have permission to edit this article.
What’s hot at the libraries: Streaming options beyond Netflix

  Updated
  • 0
Kanopy streaming service Prince William Public Libraries

Kanopy streaming service is now available with your Prince William Public Library card.

Summer means a lot of things—vacations, travel, a break from school—but for moviegoers, it’s a time for “summer blockbusters.”

And while Prince William Public Libraries can’t help someone get back to the movie theaters, we do have a lot of options for watching fun, entertaining films and shows when you need a break from the “heavy stuff.”

Prince William Public Libraries has offered Hoopla Digital—a streaming service featuring TV shows, albums, audiobooks and digital graphic novels as well as thousands of movies—for several years.

But if you haven’t checked it out recently, you may be surprised at the selection. Hoopla Digital constantly updates and adds to the collection.

Book_Library_LoveSarah.jpeg
Book_Library_MrJones.jpeg
Book_Library_BreakYourHeart.jpeg

Some of the recent additions include some light summer fare. If you love cozy English stories and stories about food, you might, well, love “Love, Sarah,” a cross-generational British film about a young woman who scrambles to help her mother fulfill a lifelong dream of owning and operating her own London bakery.

From the same director who brought the hit musical “Mamma Mia!” to the screen, “Love, Sarah” is sure to be as sweet and satisfying as freshly baked biscuits.

If a based-on-true-events thriller with some historical oomph behind the suspense is your thing, “Mr. Jones” may do the trick.

Gareth Jones was a journalist in 1933, and like so many other idealists in the West, he was curious about the daring experiment that was the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. His journey would open his eyes to some ugly realities behind the propaganda. “Mr. Jones” dramatizes a real story that would later form part of the basis for George Orwell’s classic “Animal Farm.”

Of course, each viewer could have their own definition of what a great “summer blockbuster” might be. If you’re watching at home, you don’t need to concern yourself with how many tickets are being sold. Over on our other streaming movie service—Kanopy—there are many more movie options from the less-mainstream side of the road.

Fans of quirky, slightly off-center and maybe even bittersweet romance might enjoy “I Am Going to Break Your Heart,” a story about two married singer-songwriters trying to create an album even as their marriage is struggling—all while living in isolation on a French island. This may not be for everybody, but there’s a good chance you know somebody for whom this sort of movie ticks a lot of boxes.

There are many more movies to be found on both Hoopla Digital and Kanopy. When you want to unwind and take a break from reading, but you’re tired of summer reruns and you’re not sure you want to see the same few movies everybody else is seeing in the theaters, give our streaming services a try. 

Kirk Johnson works in Prince William Public Libraries material services division.

