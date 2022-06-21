With summer here and families looking for new ways to get young children engaged with reading and using the library, Prince William Public Libraries have new shipments of interactive formats that can help foster comfort with—and affinity for—reading as a fun, recreational activity for young people.
In cooperation with the Library of Virginia, Prince William County’s libraries are adding a large selection of new “Vox Books”—picture books with a built-in audio feature. These are “talking books” that can help new readers of any age learn by reading along with the pre-recorded narration. The reader has control over the volume and the controls are very easy to manage.
Dozens of the new titles are bilingual—English and Spanish. For native speakers of one language trying to learn the other, these bilingual Vox Books will facilitate moving back and forth between the two languages until the reader is comfortable with whichever language they are trying to learn.
Another fun product we’re adding new copies of are “Launchpads,” which are tablet devices with preloaded games and activities appropriate for, and geared to, young children. The devices are preloaded with fun, educational activities for kids and don’t require an internet connection. Parents and guardians don’t need to worry that young users will either access or be targeted by unwelcome or inappropriate content or sites. Launchpads allow young children to have the experience of using a tablet while adults can rest easy knowing that these tablets are a child-friendly, digital “safe space.”
We have many new titles of both formats and multiple copies of each. Come to your local library and check out these great library products or reserve titles through our online catalog at pwcva.gov/library. Search “Vox Book” in our Online Catalog, you’ll get results that can be requested online.
The libraries also offer “Wonderbooks,” which also offer a read-along feature. Patrons can search “Wonderbook” in the online catalog to reserve books online. The read-along books and are also placed in prominent locations in the children’s and juvenile sections.
Kirk Johnson is a manager in Prince William Public Libraries’ material services division.
