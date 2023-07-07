With summer coming and vacations around the corner, it’s good to know that your local library always has new titles. Here is a sampling of some of the news books your library has for you.
“The Wedding Planner”: Danielle Steel needs no introduction. Even those who have never read a word of any of her 140-plus novels (that’s not a typo!) have undoubtedly seen her books in bookstores or in the home of somebody they know. Her latest bestseller is “The Wedding Planner,” which places the titular character in the heart of the upscale, upper-income world in which Steel’s novels are usually set. Twice engaged but never married herself, Faith Ferguson spends the novel juggling multiple ceremonies -- and a possible new love interest.
“Did You Hear About Kitty Karr?”: First-time novelist Crystal Smith Paul’s debut novel, “Did You Hear about Kitty Karr?”focuses on events triggered by the death of an older woman who had been a movie star in an earlier Hollywood era. Her will leaves her inheritance to three African American women, which strikes many people as odd because Kitty Karr was a white woman with no known connection to these women—or so everybody had been led to believe. An examination of old Hollywood, the complications of race in America and generational trauma—this novel will be stimulating many conversations this summer.
“Fourth Wing”: Fans of fantasy shot through with some romance either have already discovered author Rebecca Yarros or will want to do so right away. She has more than a dozen bestselling books to her credit already. Her latest, “Fourth Wing,” kicks off a new series called simply “The Empyrean,” featuring dragons, romance, intrigue and dark secrets. This is romantic fantasy at its best.
“Terminal List”: Ex-Navy-SEALs-turned-authors have a mixed record of turning their impressive backgrounds into compelling storytelling, but Jack Carr seems to have cracked the code on how to pull it off. The latest novel in his “Terminal List” series tells the story of how hero James Reece relies on his extensive and deadly skillset to fight a seemingly unstoppable cabal intent on global dominance.
These are just a few of the popular reads in various genres coming to your local library. Stop by and find your next enthralling read today.
Kirk Johnson is a manager in the Prince William Public Libraries material services division.
