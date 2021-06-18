You have permission to edit this article.
What’s Hot at Prince William Public Libraries: June 2021

  2021-06-18
  • 0

Summer is here, and for many people, that means that it is time for summer reading.

People often find this is the best time for discovering new writers, tackling long reads they’ve been putting off, exploring a subject they want to know more about, and – of course – indulging in “beach reads,” those purely entertaining, easy-to-read stories. Whatever you’re looking to read this summer, Prince William Public Libraries has you covered.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of a tragically long-neglected travesty in American history: the racist violence and murder inflicted upon the African American residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Greenwood neighborhood, colloquially known as “Black Wall Street.”

Book_Library_angelofgreenwood.jpg

For teen readers, it may be difficult to understand why this episode is not better known and to imagine the horror of experiencing it. The new YA Novel “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink allows young readers to approach this legacy in a human and relatable way through the story of two very different young people facing violence together.

Book_Lib rary_LincolnInPrivate.jpg

Readers might be forgiven for thinking that, after over a century and a half of study and veneration, scholars might be running out of new things to say and learn about our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln. But in “Lincoln in Private,” renowned bestselling writer Ronald C. White, looks at Lincoln’s own private notes to himself—notes in which he worked out his thoughts on current events and moral concerns.

In White’s book, we can see the ideas that would lead some of the greatest speeches and most momentous presidential actions in our history were worked out in Lincoln’s own mind. 

Book_Library_TheOtherBlackGirl.jpg

Readers interested in the publishing industry behind their favorite books—and the potential for intrigue in that rarified world—should gratify that curiosity with first-time author Zakiya Dalila Harris’ “The Other Black Girl.”Think of it as a somewhat more sinister “The Devil Wears Prada” shot through with timely racial politics. This could be a book club choice once word gets out.

Book_Library_Legacy.jpg

And of course, no summer reading suggestion article would be complete without at least one “beach read” The ever-reliable Nora Roberts is back on top the New York Times Bestseller List with her latest work of romantic fiction. In “Legacy,” Roberts gives readers another of her patented tales of a resourceful woman overcoming the obstacles circumstance place between her and success in business, life, and love.

Happy summer reading!

