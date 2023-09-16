Your local library has books on many reading interests – with new titles coming in every week. Here are some new books at Prince William Public Libraries covering "history" in various ways – from Civil War battle lore to historical biography to current-day conditions in the entertainment industry.
Almost everybody has some idea of what the French Riviera is – even people who've never been there or couldn't find it on a map are likely to have a vague mental image of the region as a place of beaches, warm weather, beautiful people, glamor, and of course, money. But most people have no idea why this particular seaside area has become such a hotbed of celebrity, ostentatious wealth and exclusiveness.
In "The Once Upon a Time World: The Dark and Sparkling Story of the French Riviera," author Jonathan Miles traces the history of this region beginning in 1835 when a British lord became the first of many wealthy foreigners to build a lavish home on this formerly humble stretch of the French Mediterranean coast. So, many famous and influential people would follow. This is a history of celebrity culture and the arts as much as of the place itself.
While some 19th-century Britishers were creating a new vacation hotspot, others were involved in one of the most consequential technologies in world history – the railroad.
In "The Coming of the Railway: A New Global History, 1750-1850," British historian David Gwyn considers the first century of this transformative transportation technology from a global perspective. Gwyn considers the railroad's political, social and economic impact and explains the early technological breakthroughs.
There are several biographies of writer George Orwell, but somehow, the story of his wife – a writer in her own right – has largely been forgotten and unappreciated … until now. Anna Funder's "Wifedom: Mrs. Orwell's Invisible Life" rescues this fascinating and nearly forgotten woman from the shadows of her legendary husband.
With every new extreme weather event, the reality of changing climatic patterns has been making itself so evident that it's easy to forget that for many decades; efforts to deny the possibility of climate change occurring were often quite successful.
In "The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial," author David Lipsky traces how, for several decades, political attempts to counter the scientific consensus were manipulated to undermine effective legislative and policy responses to the coming crisis. He connects these efforts to earlier anti-science campaigns, such as the coverup of the health consequences of smoking.
Another timely book is "Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood," by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Ryan. An examination of the long and troubling history of abuse and exploitation in the entertainment industry, Ryan makes it clear that the problem is both deeply rooted and cannot be laid at the feet of a handful of bad men. This is a scathing indictment of an industry that Ryan calls on to clean house and do better.
Visit pwcva.gov/library to reserve any of the titles mentioned above or to search for more historical fiction and nonfiction.
Finally, a new book promises to be the definitive account of the bloodiest day in U.S. military history. D. Scott Hartwig's "I Dread the Thought of the Place" is a richly detailed blow-by-blow account of the Battle of Antietam as well as a study of the broader impact of the battle and its strategic importance. Civil War and military history buffs will find much to learn and ponder.
Kirk Johnson is a manager in Prince William Public Libraries materials services division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.