What’s Hot at Prince William Libraries: November 2021

November brings colder weather, shorter days and darker evenings, thanks to Daylight Saving Time coming to an end. These sound like some convincing reasons to spend more time indoors with a good book. Or two…or three! Your Prince William Public Library has plenty of new titles for recreational readers of all ages.
Young readers will be happy to learn that the latest book in Jeff Kinney’s series, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” is out.
Despite some delays in distribution, the library has many copies on the way. Many young readers have been waiting for this delayed release since summer but rest assured that if you haven’t gotten your copy yet, your name is quickly working its way up the holds list!
Another beloved author for young people, Rick Riordan, has a new title coming out.
The newest title from the bestselling author of the Percy Jackson series is “Daughter of the Deep,” an undersea fantasy-adventure about a female protagonist who learns that she is part of an old and ongoing global struggle between supernatural forces. Fans of Riordan’s style will be delighted, as reviewers, readers, and fellow writers agree he’s in top form in this latest work.
And yet another popular children’s series has a new installment coming out—the 14th book in the Geronimo Stilton series (actually written by Italian author Elisabetta Dami—but she prefers to let “G. Stilton” take the credit as well as the spotlight), “The Keepers of the Empire,” is being released this month. Again, despite delivery delays, the library has many copies ready for eager readers.
Recreational reading on cold, dark nights isn’t just for kids. A couple of bestselling crime novelists have new titles coming out as well. Author Michael Connelly is bringing out “The Dark Hours,” the fourth novel in his series pairing longtime protagonist Harry Bosch with ambitious young detective Renee Ballard. Connelly is a master of detective fiction and the police procedural, so if you’re not already one of his millions of fans, this is as good a place as any to see what the fuss is about.
It’s also possible that there are fans of crime fiction who don’t know who Janet Evanovich is, but they’re likely few and far between. Even if you’ve never read one of her Stephanie Plum novels, they’ve been a mainstay of the bestseller lists for years. The 28th book in the series, “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight,” finds the tough and resourceful bounty hunter continuing to ply her trade—and entertain millions of fans.
These are just a few of the “big titles” coming to your library this month. Schedule yourself some cozy time, wrapped up in a blanket, and dive into some just-for-fun reading today!
Kirk Johnson is a manager in the Prince William Public Libraries’ materials services division.
