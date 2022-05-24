Prince William Public Libraries has been seeing growing numbers of patrons returning to our branches to browse and borrow new books that catch their eye. This month is no exception—here’s a sample of some titles coming to the “New Books” shelving at your local branch.
Fans of Kim Michele Richardson’s “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” will be excited for the sequel, “The Book Woman’s Daughter.” The books are based on the true story of a New Deal initiative by the WPA to bring books and literacy to neglected rural communities.
In the first novel, the “Book Woman” is a librarian who delivers books via packhorse in the mountains of Kentucky, a task complicated by prejudice. (No spoilers!) In the sequel, set a generation later in the 1950s, her daughter seeks to continue her mother’s work, using books to combat ignorance and the grinding consequences of rural poverty. Fans of historical fiction – and book lovers – will devour both titles.
If you’re in the mood for another historical novel featuring a female protagonist but want something lighter—"When She Dreams,” by Amanda Quick (a pen name for prolific novelist Jayne Ann Krentz), will fit the bill. While also set in an earlier decade of American history, it could not have a more different setting. A story about West Coast high society and the life of an influential yet reclusive advice columnist, this book provides romance, mystery and light entertainment.
If you’re looking for a cozy read, “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry, is right up your alley. A lighthearted story about a woman who loves reading as much as she loves her job as a successful—and relentless—literary agent, but who doesn’t make time for vacations or romance until … “Book Lovers” is from the author of “Beach Read” and “People We Meet on Vacation,” so you can guess where the plot takes her and who she will meet there. Like any light beach read, the destination matters less than the journey. This book will be read at many pool sides and vacation sites this summer, so here’s your chance to beat the crowd!
The joy of the familiar awaits fans of Sara Paretsky as well. The latest V.I. Warshawski thriller, “Overboard,” finds the long-running heroine stumbling across a mystery involving some of Chicago’s most powerful people. If you’re a fan, you’ll be eager to see how this legendary female detective copes with one of her biggest and most treacherous mysteries yet.
Summer isn’t quite here, but the latest summer reads – and some potential book club picks – are already finding their way to Prince William Public Libraries. Don’t miss out on the latest page-turners – come in today!
Kirk Johnson is a manager in Prince William County Public Libraries’ materials services division
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.