New books are being added to Prince William Public Libraries’ collection daily, ready for readers of all kinds of genres and styles. Here’s a sampling of the latest titles to grace our “New Books” shelves:
‘This might hurt’
Bestselling author Stephanie Wrobel knows how to craft a compelling, readable thriller. She’s done it again with “This Might Hurt.” Her latest is a story about two sisters who have tried to keep their lives separate, but when one of them disappears at a cult-like “resort,” the other has no choice but to try and save her. Wrobel is an up-and-coming name in suspense fiction, so you’ll want to be one of the in-the-know readers who can say they read her early in her career.
"Think of Me"
If historical fiction is more your thing, “Think of Me” by Frances Liardet is a notable entry in that genre. Jumping between World War II in Alexandria, Egypt, and the mid-1970s in England, “Think of Me” is a romance with a bit of a mystery. This is a slow-paced, character-driven story told in multiple points of view. It will appeal to readers who like to dwell on the quiet, inner lives of the characters to a degree closer to literary fiction than genre literature.
‘The Paradox Hotel’
Another book that blends genres is Rob Hart’s “The Paradox Hotel,” a science fiction-mystery hybrid featuring a detective who’s losing his grip on reality. Set in a future/alternative world where time travel isn’t just possible but is a commodity in hot demand. This story will keep you guessing and provides suspense, thrills and mystery. It’ll also introduce some provocative considerations of what it would be like to live in a world where time travel is possible.
‘The Tobacco Wives’
If you like historical fiction that also manages to be topical, Adele Myers’ “The Tobacco Wives” tells the story of a woman in an industry town. The industry is tobacco, and the novel’s protagonist—a niece of one of the titular “tobacco wives” married to the leading men in town—finds she cannot look away from a rash of industrial accidents and health issues affecting the workers. A tribute to female political activism and a richly detailed portrait of time and place, “The Tobacco Wives” is an engaging debut novel.
These books and more are waiting for eager readers at your local library. Learn more at pwcva.gov/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.