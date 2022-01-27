 Skip to main content
What’s hot at Prince William libraries: January 2022

January—being the first year of the month—is often associated with beginnings. It’s the first day of the calendar year and the beginning of another semester for students of all ages. Many people begin the month by trying to implement well-intentioned New Year’s resolutions (and kudos to all of you who are currently giving it your best!). 

But the beginning of January is also the end—the end of the holiday season. Many of us will spend January hunkered down and getting “back to the grind” after weeks of holiday travel, gift-giving and receiving and socializing with family and friends. With the joy of the holidays behind us, the weather turning decidedly less friendly, and concerns about the latest COVID-19 pandemic surge in mind, this January very well might see most of us staying close to home.

But curiosity and the desire to travel don’t take a break for the new year. There are some new titles at Prince William Public Libraries that will allow the reader to “travel” beyond the familiar. 

The travel book series “Lonely Planet” has been a staple for aspiring wanderers looking for an off-the-beaten-path alternative to such venerable guides as Fodor and Frommer’s. The newest title from the imprint, “Armchair Explorer,” is something of a twist for this publisher. As the title suggests, this is a “travel” guide through the music, literature and films from countries on every continent. It’s a great way to sample the culture of dozens of countries worldwide.

While the suggestions in “Armchair Explorer” are mostly time-tested classics, Prince William libraries have plenty of new titles from many cultures and perspectives. 

First-time novelist Juhea Kim has the literary world talking with “Beasts of a Little Land.” Readers can travel through both time and place in this critically acclaimed novel set in early 20th-century Korea. Intertwined stories of different characters, all trying to negotiate the realities of Japanese-occupied Korea, create a rich literary examination of an important historical era in Korea.

Readers don’t need to leave the United States—or even the East Coast—to travel through time and history. Award-winning historian Joseph J. Ellis—author of the modern classic “Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation”—has finally produced the full-length history of the American Revolution his longtime readers have been hoping for. 

“The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783,” is the latest history of the Revolution. It emphasizes the complicated and multifaceted nature of the struggle that led to the creation of our nation.

Another journey—this one through illness and family struggle—can be found in columnist Ross Douthat’s account of his own battle with Lyme disease in “The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery.”

Douthat balances the story of how he dealt with his diagnosis with the story of how he had moved his family away from Washington D.C. to an isolated Connecticut farm. Douthat took more than one kind of “journey” during the years covered in this memoir.

Not every journey needs to be serious or weighted with larger importance. If the cold weather has you yearning for summer and you just want some escapism, a new book from Turner Classic Movies, “Summer Movies: 30 Sun-Drenched Classics,” is a great reference for the best sun-and-fun movies ever made, from early-’60s beach movies to more recent summer “blockbusters.” It’s light, escapist reading—and sometimes, that’s exactly the reading journey you want to take.

Happy traveling!

Kirk Johnson is a manager in Prince William Public Libraries material services division.

