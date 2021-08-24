What’s hot at Prince William libraries: August 2021

August represents the final days of summer. Many families will be trying to get one last vacation in and students will be hoping to enjoy one last month of recreational reading before assigned reading lists crowd out beach books, genre stories and the latest literary fiction.
Fortunately, Prince William Public Libraries have a wide variety of new fiction that critics are anticipating, reviewers are raving about and readers will be sure to devour.
Here are some notable titles added to our collection in the past few weeks.
Last year, Charlotte McConaghy wowed readers with the critically acclaimed novel “Migrations.” She has followed that up this month with “Once There Were Wolves.”
This gripping novel is simultaneously a suspense novel and an examination of what it means to be an outsider. And there are wolves, too. Wild wolves are being reintroduced to a Scottish environment. Their species had been eliminated by the ancestors of the locals the main character encounters.
First-time novelist Tracey Lange examines the legacy of shame and family in her debut “We Are the Brennans.” A tale of rejection and redemption, family and forgiveness, this novel is also a mystery involving secrets from the past that threaten not only the protagonist, but the entire family she had once shunned and is now seeking to reconnect with.
While literary thrillers are justifiably popular, some readers want straight-up mysteries and thrillers. Stuart Woods is one author that fans of the genre know they can count on. His latest Stone Barrington novel—the 58th novel in the series—doesn’t break any new ground; for longtime fans that’s almost certainly good news. “Class Act” is sure to guarantee its loyal fans the action and adventure they’ve come to expect from the series—and may make a few new fans as well.
If the swashbuckling, macho world of Stone Barrington isn’t your cup of tea, perhaps the new literary thriller “The Husbands,” by Chandler Baker, will do the trick.
Often being tagged as a “reverse ‘Stepford Wives’” by reviewers, this story of a successful woman who finds a community where her equally high-status husband might be compelled to be an equal partner in maintaining the household. An examination of gender and marriage as well as a compelling mystery, this could be one of the books people are talking about this month.
If you want less mystery and more family drama, “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkin Reid will give you all you can handle. This story of a famous, wealthy family of supermodels, surfers, photographers and singers surrounded by the scenesters of the Malibu upper-crust may not be very relatable -- but that’s the point.
Kirk Johnson is part of the Prince William Public Libraries material services division.
