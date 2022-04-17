New books are arriving at Prince William Public Libraries as fast as we can catalog and label them. Stop by your local branch to grab what’s hot before your next read flies off the shelf!
“Braking Day”: Science fiction fans will find a lot to like about “Braking Day,” the new novel from Adam Oyebanji.
His debut novel is set on a “generation” ship—an interstellar spaceship which was designed to account for multiple generations of humans to be born, live, and die over the span of a journey of more than a century. The action takes place as the fifth generation prepares to land on their new home, but complications ensue. With timely themes about technology and AI (artificial intelligence), this is more than simple space adventure.
“The Shadow in the Glass”: If you’re looking for an adult—and somewhat dark—variation on an iconic fairy tale narrative, J.J.A. Harwood’s “The Shadow in the Glass” is full of surprises. There likely won’t be any Disney remakes of this stepsister story, but readers will be gripped by the dangers and suspense this alt-Cinderella faces.
“The Younger Wife”: Bestselling author Sally Hepworth is known for her smart, tautly written, suspenseful thrillers focused on family life and a female point of view. In “The Younger Wife,” she is back with a twisted story with a well-drawn cast of characters centered around a compelling, richly drawn protagonist. A prolific author who is becoming a known quantity to her growing fanbase, this is as good a title as any to find out what the fuss is all about.
“Memphis”: Fans of the “Read with Jenna Book Club” from the “Today Show” already know about debut novelist Tara M. Stringfellow. Her book “Memphis” is a multi-generational portrait of Black women over the course of multiple decades, set in the titular city. Drawing rave reviews and praise from readers and fellow authors, Stringfellow is a new writer to watch.
“Lessons in Chemistry”: The “Today Show” isn’t the only book club on morning TV; “Good Morning America” has its own book club, and one of their latest picks was just published. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus takes a fresh look at issues of female independence and changing standards of romance and attraction in a plot shot through with twists, turns and a generous helping of humor. Science and cooking provide two different metaphors for the “chemistry” the lead character looks for in her love life. If you’re a romance fan who believes the genre doesn’t get enough respect, this is one book you could make “exhibit A” in making your case.
Those are just a few of the great new novels which are fresh from the publisher and waiting for you at your local library.
Kirk Johnson is a manager in Prince William Public Libraries’ materials services division.
