WEEKEND EVENTS: Scrambled egg hunts, Neabsco boardwalk hike

Saturday, March 20
Easter Fun Drive Thru: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drive-thru will feature funny Easter Bunny scenes, treats for the kids and more. Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow. Free.
Car Seat Check Event: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sign up for a slot at www.savingprincewilliamlittles.com/events. For more information email SavingPrinceWilliamLittles@gmail.com. Target in Dumfries, 4310 Fortuna Center Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
Virtual Storytime -- "Boys Dance": 10:30 a.m. Virtual reading by Joshua Burnham, Manassas Ballet Theatre. A lively and encouraging book celebrating boys who love to dance, from the renowned American Ballet Theatre. For information and to register call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
Scrambled Egg Hunts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Egg hunt areas are divided by family groups of six or fewer. Once puzzle is completed, turn it in to receive a gift basket for the family to take home filled with treats, prizes,and more. Masks are required outside of reserved egg hunt area. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $30 per egg hunt, up to groups of six.
Sunday, March 21
Scrambled Egg Hunts:11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Egg hunt areas are divided by family groups of six or fewer. Once puzzle is completed, turn it in to receive a gift basket for the family to take home filled with treats, prizes, and more. Masks are required outside of reserved egg hunt area. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $30 per egg hunt, up to groups of six.
Wetland Wonders: 2 to 4 p.m. Take a boardwalk hike and learn about the wetland and what does it do. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. For more information call 703-792-7060. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $10.
Broadway Princess Party: 4 p.m. Virtual. Family friendly program. Featuring three of Boardway's original and most beloved princesses as they perform their signature songs. For information and to register, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Fee: $15-$45.
Dale City Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Monday, March 22
Popsicle Stick Hyacinths: All day. Pick up a kit from the library and celebrate the Persian festival of Nowruz by making a hyacinth craft. First come, first served until kits are gone. Call the library, 703-792-8330, for more information. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Dungeons and Dragons for Teens: 3:30 to 5 p.m. For ages 13-18. Virtual. Beginners and experts alike are welcome and encourage. Call the library, 703-792-8700, for more information or to register. Haymarket Gainesville Library. Free.
Tuesday, March 23
Expand Your Universe- Bread Baking 101: All day. For adults. Virtual. Learn how to become a skilled bread baker and impress friends and family with delicious breads. Call the library, 703-792-4500, for more information and to register. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
AARP Tax Aide: 9:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Free tax help for taxpayers with low and middle income with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Call the library for appointment, 571-316-0493. Leave full name, phone number and preferred time for appointment. Call will be returned. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, March 24
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
DIY Rain Gauge: All day. For all ages and families. Make a rain gauge with a supply kit from the library beginning March 24, and then get ready to track the rainfall. Kits available while supplies last. Call the library, 703-792-8740, for more information. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
